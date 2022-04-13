Congresswoman Doubles Down on Promoting Drag Queen Story Hour in Cringeworthy Tweets

As Townhall has been covering extensively, those with an agenda to groom children are out in full force. Such issues as "gender identity" and "expression" are being promoted by teachers who are being paid to teach children but are instead indoctrinating them. A sitting United States congresswoman is doing the same time. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) posted a cringeworthy tweet on Monday from her official account, lamenting the issue of banned books. The tweets also included pictures of her appearing at and taking part in a Drag Queen story hour.

Across the country, books are being banned, which are depriving our nation’s youth.



But thanks to @NYPL and programs like Draq Queen story hour, NYC’s next generation are getting a well rounded education about LGBTQ+ issues and gender identity. @YuhuaHamasaki pic.twitter.com/BRnbobDWdU — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 11, 2022

The children appearing at the story hour are at an alarming young age to be having "a well rounded education about LGBTQ+ issues and gender identity." One child is literally so young that he is crawling.

Rep. Maloney does not specify what "books are being banned," though one image shows her reading a book from the "Spot" children's series, which does not contain any LGBT themes. There are, however, other books that the drag queen appears to be holding and it is not clear what those books are.

Other Democratic lawmakers, including most memorably Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in a spectacular self-own as highlighted by Matt recently. Gov. Newsom was taking issue with schools banning Toni Morrison's "Beloved," failing to mention that schools in his own state of California have banned it.

Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of. pic.twitter.com/z6eJ01NZJe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2022

The congresswoman also doubled down on Wednesday against "the bigots... at it again in the comments."

Looks like the bigots are at it again in the comments.



Your hate didn’t stop me when I introduced the first domestic partnership legislation in NYS history when I was on the @NYCCouncil, and it won’t stop me now. https://t.co/bSL2lwkli7 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 13, 2022

Replies from the so-called "bigots" included taking issue with Rep. Maloney openly advocating for the grooming of children, as well as expressing concern with the priorities at play here.

Why do you hate children? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 13, 2022

So this over math, science, english arts...anything academic? No. Just, no. — Jen #yearoftheparent Bernhardt (@jenbernhardt) April 12, 2022

"New York has the second-highest percentage of adults lacking basic prose literacy skills of 22.1%, equaling a literacy rate of 77.9%" @EdNCES — hope you have more to offer New Yorkers thank Drag Queen story hour to address this crisis — Shannon Edwards (@NYLONDONBIZ) April 13, 2022

As of Wednesday night, that original tweet has over 2,500 replies. Of the 695 retweets, 591 are quote tweets, largely expressing outrage.

“There is no gay agenda”



This is literally what a agenda looks like. https://t.co/fyHDh6XB4P — Dont say my name (@stillnez216) April 13, 2022

It's not just books like "Beloved," though. School districts are flaunting their inclusion of sexually explicit books that contain depictions of pedophilia and oral sex. There's perhaps no greater example than in Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest in Virginia and one of the largest in the country.

The school district has not only continuously reinstated such explicit books as "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, which contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, and "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison, containing graphic descriptions of sex between men and children, but has mocked parents for their outrage over such materials.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) on Sunday signed legislation that would inform parents of sexually explicit material.

Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) last November, who tried to campaign on the concern of schools banning "Beloved." McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, vetoed such legislation.