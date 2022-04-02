VIP

What's Going on with That Investigation into Joy Reid's Blog Posts?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Apr 02, 2022 10:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
What's Going on with That Investigation into Joy Reid's Blog Posts?

Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

On Friday, "Joy Reid" was trending over Twitter, not only to do with the interview she had with Vice President Kamala Harris on her Friday night edition of "The ReidOut," but her infamous blog posts. She's not only a racist race-baiter, but incredibly homophobic, the latter which was revealed in December 2017 and then again in April 2018, when blog posts of hers from a decade before had surfaced, thanks to Mediaite. 

Reid did face fall out, sort of, as The Daily Beast, a leftwing outlet, suspended her columns for their site as a result. As we all know, though, Reid still has a presence on MSNBC with her daily show "The ReidOut," although the ratings aren't all that great, considering it's in the 21st spot in ratings, and there had been rumors she was going to lose her show. 

While Reid apologized, she also played the victim, to the point of claiming that her account had been hacked, which is why her blog contained such homophobic ramblings. It even earned an FBI investigation, with Reid claiming the blog posts were "fabricated."

Sadly, but not surprisingly, there hasn't been any update from that investigation, as Outspoken's Chadwick Moore pointed out during his Thursday night appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Moore sharted that "the person who wrote this blog, we still don’t know who it is, was virulently homophobic, obsessed with gay people, really, obsessed with outing gay people," and that Reid "had a hired gun claim that yes it was hacked," adding that "then the FBI got involved, and we still haven't heard what came from that."

When it comes to The Daily Beast, though, Moore also shared that they did their own investigation and offered it was not hacked. 

In the years that followed, and as actor Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax took place, people took to comparing the claims.

Moore made that comparison as well. "We do however have a name for when someone fakes a crime, gets law enforcement involved, and wastes money, government resources when they know it’s fake. It’s called pulling a Smolett," he offered. 

He further addressed Reid's homophobic blog posts in an April 1 article for The Spectator, "When Joy Reid was an anti-gay witch hunter." 

In addition to touching upon the points he made to Carlson, Moore offers some quite illuminating insight about the MSNBC host, including her life of privilege:

This was 2009, when Joy Reid was forty years old. Forty! Who was still homophobic in 2009? What middle-aged woman, who was raised in New York City and attended Harvard, was still grossed out by gays in the late aughts? Well, Joy Reid, that’s who. Talk about a hardcore bigot. I’m impressed.

Reid is not a slave-descended black American. Her parents were immigrants. Her dad came from the Congo and her mother from Guyana. They ended up both going to graduate school and sending their daughter to Harvard — a true American success story if I ever heard one and a testament to the greatness of this country. But there she is, nightly, on MSNBC with her crocodile tears for racism and torching the American flag for George Floyd. Her family’s success could have never happened in Africa, but then again neither could gay marriage, so I guess for Reid it’s a toss-up as to which place is better.

In addition to being a racist race-baiter and homophobic, Reid is also a hypocrite. Then again, it not too unbelievable she'll say anything to take aim at evil Republicans, like Gov. DeSantis. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Joe Biden Managed to Fall Asleep Standing Up, Mix Himself Up with Michelle Obama All at One Event
Rebecca Downs
Lawsuits Targeting Florida's Parental Rights Law Gets Puff Piece Coverage
Rebecca Downs
Jordan Says Marijuana Shouldn't Be Legalized Because the FBI Is Monitoring Parents at School Board Meetings
Landon Mion
Mark Zuckerberg Involved in Significant 2020 Election Interference, New Documentary Exposes
Rebecca Downs

Judge Rules California Diversity Mandate for Corporations Is Unconstitutional
Landon Mion
More Big Tech Censorship: RNC Video of Interview with Donald Trump Removed from YouTube
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular