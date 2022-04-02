What's Going on with That Investigation into Joy Reid's Blog Posts?

On Friday, "Joy Reid" was trending over Twitter, not only to do with the interview she had with Vice President Kamala Harris on her Friday night edition of "The ReidOut," but her infamous blog posts. She's not only a racist race-baiter, but incredibly homophobic, the latter which was revealed in December 2017 and then again in April 2018, when blog posts of hers from a decade before had surfaced, thanks to Mediaite.

Reid did face fall out, sort of, as The Daily Beast, a leftwing outlet, suspended her columns for their site as a result. As we all know, though, Reid still has a presence on MSNBC with her daily show "The ReidOut," although the ratings aren't all that great, considering it's in the 21st spot in ratings, and there had been rumors she was going to lose her show.

While Reid apologized, she also played the victim, to the point of claiming that her account had been hacked, which is why her blog contained such homophobic ramblings. It even earned an FBI investigation, with Reid claiming the blog posts were "fabricated."

Sadly, but not surprisingly, there hasn't been any update from that investigation, as Outspoken's Chadwick Moore pointed out during his Thursday night appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Moore sharted that "the person who wrote this blog, we still don’t know who it is, was virulently homophobic, obsessed with gay people, really, obsessed with outing gay people," and that Reid "had a hired gun claim that yes it was hacked," adding that "then the FBI got involved, and we still haven't heard what came from that."

When it comes to The Daily Beast, though, Moore also shared that they did their own investigation and offered it was not hacked.

In the years that followed, and as actor Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax took place, people took to comparing the claims.

Joy Reid pretended she was a victim of a hack to get out of the consequences of running a homophobic blog.



So naturally, she downplays the Jussie Smollett fraud and makes this about race -- her go-to grift. https://t.co/GonOCFehRQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 10, 2021

Jussie Smollett made the mistake of involving police in his hoax.



The smart hoaxers like Joy Reid lie. Remember when NBC passed around Reid’s lie that she called the FBI, and no one asked her for a report number!



Joy Reid did it the correct way.



Media loves to lie! https://t.co/rnlz8qEhNd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 20, 2019

Joy Reid is the original Jussie Smollett... a race baiting, hate-filled, lying hack.



The FBI needs to follow-up on her.



No idea why MSNBC lets her on the air. — TONY C (@thetonyclifton1) April 1, 2022

Moore made that comparison as well. "We do however have a name for when someone fakes a crime, gets law enforcement involved, and wastes money, government resources when they know it’s fake. It’s called pulling a Smolett," he offered.

He further addressed Reid's homophobic blog posts in an April 1 article for The Spectator, "When Joy Reid was an anti-gay witch hunter."

New from me:“This was 2009, when @JoyAnnReid was forty years old. Who was still homophobic in 2009? What middle-aged woman, who was raised in New York City and attended Harvard, was still grossed out by gays in the late aughts? Well, Joy Reid, that’s who.” https://t.co/mtyyiPoZFS — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) April 2, 2022

In addition to touching upon the points he made to Carlson, Moore offers some quite illuminating insight about the MSNBC host, including her life of privilege:

This was 2009, when Joy Reid was forty years old. Forty! Who was still homophobic in 2009? What middle-aged woman, who was raised in New York City and attended Harvard, was still grossed out by gays in the late aughts? Well, Joy Reid, that’s who. Talk about a hardcore bigot. I’m impressed. Reid is not a slave-descended black American. Her parents were immigrants. Her dad came from the Congo and her mother from Guyana. They ended up both going to graduate school and sending their daughter to Harvard — a true American success story if I ever heard one and a testament to the greatness of this country. But there she is, nightly, on MSNBC with her crocodile tears for racism and torching the American flag for George Floyd. Her family’s success could have never happened in Africa, but then again neither could gay marriage, so I guess for Reid it’s a toss-up as to which place is better.

In addition to being a racist race-baiter and homophobic, Reid is also a hypocrite. Then again, it not too unbelievable she'll say anything to take aim at evil Republicans, like Gov. DeSantis.