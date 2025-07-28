The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With...
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
VIP
With So Many Staffers Rushing for the Exits, Washington Post Should Just Remove...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next...
Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan
Former CBS Anchor: Paramount Merger May Signal Network’s End
Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments
VIP
Arizona Woman Gets 8 Years for Helping North Korean Spies Infiltrate U.S. Companies...
Flight Passenger Shouts 'Death to Trump', 'Allahu Akbar', Makes Bomb Threats Midair
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters
'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt
The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX
Tipsheet

Washington’s Newest Coping Mechanism: Mermaiding

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 28, 2025 7:00 PM
Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP

The Washington Post has published a new piece today on the rise of “mermaiding” in the D.C. area, a childhood pastime that has become the latest way adults are coping with stress.

Advertisement

The article titled "In a stressful human world, 'mermaiding' gains popularity in D.C. area," the Post details how many adults, looking to escape the hustle of DC, meet up and play. 

Amid an era of escalating stress in which live-action role-playing and other forms of cosplay are a popular escape, “mermaiding” is spreading through the Washington region — its lure attracting merfolk who are either looking for a unique form of exercise, a deep sense of community or something to take them out of their everyday human lives.

Regular activities that people do to reduce stress, like working out, running, going on walks or hikes, and hanging out with friends and family, aren't enough for these people. They need to slip into their "'mersona,' take some 'shellfies' with friends, and let their creativity flow just for the sake of the enjoyment of playing."

'Living here is fast; everything is fast. There’s traffic. There’s so many people, and it feels so suffocating sometimes,' said Montara Hewgill, a Gaithersburg resident who does supply-chain work for a company that makes space equipment. 'But, to escape into something magical, anything as far from this reality as you can, feels really nice, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.'

The article tells us that the mermaids of the Washington area have the second highest population, right behind Florida. The Metro MerFolk Facebook group is used to set up their meetings where nearly 1,000 members, including women, men, and "nonbinary people," can meet up to swim in "a pod." Colleen McCartney, the founder of the group, who goes by "the Celtic Siren," says that it's simply a group for people to have fun.

Recommended

Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
'It was just creating space for people to have fun,' McCartney said. 'There’s also a lot of people who needed a place to feel accepted, whether they were neurodivergent or they were the alphabet mafia, the LGBTQIA — finding a place that you can let your guard down and actually get in touch with your inner child and play. That’s not a space that exists very often.'

In the end, it's adults in tails, swimming, and pretending to be mermaids. So what exactly is the Washington Post trying to tell us? Is this a quirky lifestyle piece, or a quiet admission of a growing mental health crisis in the capital? Are we meant to be concerned about a concerning drift from reality? Or should we be bracing for calls to expand legal protections for the Merfolk?

We may never know.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan Sarah Arnold
Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With This Entry Matt Vespa
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters Sarah Arnold
'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Two NYPD Officers Shot in Active Shooter Situation Unfolds in Manhattan Sarah Arnold
Advertisement