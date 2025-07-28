The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With This Entry

It’s about time, man. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) has been a name mentioned as a potential challenger to incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff on the Republican side. The GOP field has been wide open ever since Gov. Brian Kemp opted not to run next year.

Advertisement

With immigration still fresh on the minds of voters, why not draft the man who helped pass the Laken Riley Act through Congress, marking it as the first bill that Donald Trump signed into law at the outset of his second presidency? Well, it’s official now—Collins is in (via Fox News):

Republican Rep. Mike Collins on Monday announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, in a crucial race for the GOP as the party aims to expand its Senate majority in next year's midterm elections. Collins is aiming to challenge Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is running for re-election in the key southeastern battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly carried in last year's election. And Republicans view Ossoff as the most vulnerable Senate Democrat incumbent on the ballot in 2026. "Jon Ossoff does not represent Georgia’s values and has attacked our state's best interests at every opportunity. He’s voted to raise taxes on Georgia families, supercharge inflation, open our Southern Border, and allow men to play women’s sports," Collins argued in a statement as he launched his campaign.

Collins is known on the Hill to be a workhorse, seniority be damned. On Laken Riley, primarily, he engaged in what could be called micro-canvassing on the Hill, speaking to leaders in the House and Senate and ensuring the bill received the necessary support for passage. It’s jarring that this law had to undergo even that much convincing. Still, Collins’s efforts helped secure an essential law that enhances public safety and facilitates the apprehension of criminal aliens. He’s looking to bring that same level of energy to the Senate, and we need more immigration hawks in there.

The Peach State just got a MAGA injection with Collins in the ring.

Let’s roll.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!