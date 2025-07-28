The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With...
Tipsheet

Flight Passenger Shouts 'Death to Trump', 'Allahu Akbar', Makes Bomb Threats Midair

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Corrado Giambalvo/File

An easyJet flight bound for Glasgow, Scotland, landed abruptly on Sunday after a passenger on board began shouting that he "had a bomb" and wanted to "send a message to Donald Trump." 

The EZY609 flight from London Luton Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Airport after the passenger stood up and began screaming at the back of the plane. 

The suspect, who has been identified only as a 41-year-old male, can be seen standing at the back of the plane, shouting, "I'm going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!" The man then shouted "Allahu Akbar" three times, before another passenger pulled him to the ground and restrained him in the center aisle of the plane.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Another passenger can be seen sitting on top of the man and saying, "Sit down. Do not f***ing move." 

When asked by the other passengers why he wanted to bomb the plane, the man said, "Because I want to send a message to Trump." 

One passenger said in response, "Yeah, okay, but Trump is not on this f***ing plane. People's families are on this plane, you spastic."

The passengers restrained the man until the jet landed. Police and airport officials confirmed there were no explosives on board and took the suspect into custody. 

When authorities walked the suspect down the aisle, he could be heard asking about his missing phone and wallet, prompting a passenger to yell, “F*** off!” as the remaining passengers on the plane burst into laughter.

The incident happened on Sunday as President Trump visited his Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, where he was scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. 

"We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved," said Police Scotland, according to Newsmax. "We are aware of videos circulating online, and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers."

The EasyJet airline confirmed that the suspect had been arrested by police after the emergency landing. 

“Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behavior onboard,” said the company in a statement. “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority." 

