Byron Donalds' Potential Democratic Opponent Went on an Unhinged Tirade About Guns

Here’s a classic case of a Republican whose mind has been broken by Donald Trump. Former Rep. David Jolly was once one of us. He was defeated in his re-election bid during the 2018 midterm by Charlie Crist, later becoming a prominent Trump critic on MSNBC. He’s finally changed parties and is running for the Democratic nomination in Florida’s gubernatorial race.

Some Democrats might get heartburn over him being a turncoat, and we’ll get to that in a second. Still, on gun rights—man, if a return to public life doesn’t pan out, he’d be an excellent spokesperson for Moms Demand or any other kooky anti-Second Amendment group. He spews all their shoddy talking points. And it’s not the first time.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) clipped an unhinged anti-gun rant by Jolly from an interview he did with MSNBC, where he said, “We have to crush the culture of guns in the United States.”

“The ability of any one to buy a gun is absolutely foolish. An absolutely foolish thing,” he added. “You can say I don’t agree with the Second Amendment. Maybe I don’t. I don’t care.”

Here’s the kicker: the man just can’t say he’s for gun confiscation because that would be political suicide. He’ll just cloak with equally deranged soundbites, where he seeks to shred the Constitution on our civil rights.

“I think we need dramatic, ambitious gun control laws in the United States and go for the moonshot.”

Well, David, that’s saying I’m for gun confiscation without getting too graphic. The moonshot? —is that the new code word from anti-gunners? Is this the new way of saying Australian-style gun control?

Jolly’s anti-gun stance has been well-known, and he’s made similar remarks on MSNBC.

For now, Jolly is facing off against intraparty forces who are unhappy with his past stances on abortion. Yes, because that’s all Democrats care about if it isn’t bashing Trump, racing to trans all the kids, or protecting criminal illegal aliens.