Capitol Not to Be Fully Opened Until Labor Day, Almost Six Months Away

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Mar 17, 2022 4:30 PM
Earlier this week, a plan was revealed to re-open the U.S. Capitol, which has been closed for over two years now. It's taking place in stages, though, so that it won't be fully open to visitors until Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5, this year. That's almost six months away. 

The phased re-opening is set to begin later this month, on March 28. Fox News' Chad Pergram shared details over Twitter.

A Monday report from POLITICO also indicated that the timeline could be affected by Capitol Police shortages. Last week's passage of the omnibus, though, provided less of an excuse, considering it "included an $87 million increase in funding for the Capitol Police, which appropriators said would allow the department to hire up to 2,112 sworn officers and 450 civilian members."

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) have proposed resolutions in their chambers to force a re-opening of the Capitol. On Tuesday, Rep. Steil, who has talked to Townhall previously about his resolution, issued a statement condemning the timeline.

"The phased reopening of the United States Capitol is simply insufficient. Museums, stadiums, businesses, and workplaces across the country have successfully reopened, and the United States Capitol shouldn’t be any different. The House resolution I introduced, with the support of over 80 of my colleagues, calls for the Capitol’s reopening to be made a top priority that is done expeditiously and safely. The phased reopening and proposed Labor Day goal for fully reopening is insufficient. We need to reopen the Capitol and People’s House now," Steil said.

The congressman's office confirmed for Townhall on Thursday that his resolution currently has 83 co-sponsors.

Democratic leadership has referenced not only the pandemic, but also the riot at the Capitol from January 6, 2021, as to why the People's House has been kept closed.

Members from both sides of the aisle, though, have called for the Capitol to re-open, pointing out that two years has been far too long, especially as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated its guidelines and when it comes to the efficacy of vaccines.

Last month, the CDC updated its guidelines for masks. The District of Columbia continues to remain at "low" risk for the virus.

