Ted Cruz Shows He's a Leading Voice in Speaking Out Against Russia and in Favor of Energy Independence

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues to remind us he's been a leading voice in speaking out and taking action against Russia, particularly in the area of energy independence. On Friday, he introduced the Energy Freedom Act, which will secure such energy independence by making energy projects and pipelines far easier.

The senator certainly has his grievances, as laid out in a press release. "In the past year with Joe Biden as president, the United States has lost its status as a net petroleum exporter, after achieving that goal in 2019 for the first time since 1949. Why? Because on day one of his administration, President Biden issued illegal and hostile orders aimed at American oil and gas producers, which have increased energy prices and directed profits to other oil exporting countries," Cruz reminded.

"These policies have poured billions of dollars into countries such as Russia and Iran, which use those funds to attack our allies and undermine the national security of America. President Biden has imposed more restrictions on U.S. oil companies than he has on Russian oil," he also explained. "With Iran, he has looked the other way as the regime busted through sanctions and raised their exports to more than one million barrels per day for the first time in almost three years."

President Joe Biden's executive order issued on his first day in office canceled construction of the Keystone Pipeline. Yet the Biden administration allowed construction of Nord Stream 2, which was blocked under former President Donald Trump's administration. Biden only just announced sanctions against Nord Stream 2 last week, after Germany had also announced such action, shortly before Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine.

As the senator has rightfully been reminding for months, he had introduced legislation in January to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. While it managed to earn a majority of support with a vote of 55-44, it did not overcome the filibuster. Cruz later charged during a recent segment on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden personally lobbied Democrats against voting in favor of the bill.

"Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin," he also said, blasting the president for not taking greater action sooner.

Cruz was not the only one calling for sanctions, though. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been urging and practically begging the west to impose sanctions sooner than they did. The Biden administration refused to do so, though, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others, claiming imposing sanctions too early would have them lose their deterrent effect.

As I covered earlier, Zelensky discussed the delay in assistance with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

Zelensky: “We have good contact. I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team.” pic.twitter.com/EK73dtNMh1 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 3, 2022

"You spoke this week with President Biden. How would you describe your conversations with the U.S. leader? Do you believe the Americans waited too long to give Ukraine the support you need to push back this Russian offensive," Yingst asked during a press conference.

"We have good contact. I can tell you the truth," Zelensky said. "It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. We can speak now often."

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Cruz had no problem reminding us all that he had called for sanctions ahead of time.

Ted Cruz has some thoughts after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses disappointment that aid from countries like the US came 'too late' https://t.co/RuzJDuA8b0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 4, 2022

"I’m introducing the Energy Freedom Act to reverse Biden’s actions so we can restore American energy independence. This bill won’t cost taxpayers a dime, but it will provide the United States billions in revenue in the coming years by expediting permitting, leasing, safe new pipelines, and exports, and providing much needed regulatory certainty. It would create new jobs, lower energy costs, and because modern energy production in the United States is far cleaner than in any other country’s by every measure, it would help the environment," Cruz explained.

The bill would serve to counteract such actions from the president. For instance, it prohibits the president from unilaterally enacting leasing bans on federal lands, as well as eliminates the presidential permit requirement for cross-border energy projects. It would also end regulatory uncertainty by putting several rules on energy into law.

Sen. Cruz emphasized his bill "would put a stop to the Biden administration’s sabotage of the American energy industry, and Congress should take it up without delay."

As Houston Keene wrote for FOX Business on Friday, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) had also introduced the Midland Over Moscow Act, which included sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well.

Even Democrats have acknowledged a need for energy independence, and a move away from relying on Russia, especially when it comes to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Mark it down, March 3, 2022–Nancy Pelosi is right on something. https://t.co/sd1wkvXczZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 4, 2022

The Biden administration, though, continues to double down on talking points to discredit arguments from those calling for energy independence.