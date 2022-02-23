Biden Finally Slaps Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

After removing sanctions put on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by the Trump administration, the White House announced Wednesday President Biden is putting sanctions back on the company after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Since Russia began deploying troops to the Ukrainian border, the United States has worked closely with our Allies and partners to deliver a strong, unified response. As I said when I met with Chancellor Scholz earlier this month, Germany has been a leader in that effort, and we have closely coordinated our efforts to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia further invaded Ukraine," Biden released in a statement. "Yesterday, after further close consultations between our two governments, Germany announced that it would halt certification of the pipeline. Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers. These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate."

"Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy. I want to thank Chancellor Scholz for his close partnership and continued dedication to holding Russia accountable for its actions," he continued.

Biden waived congressionally-mandated sanctions vs. Nord Stream 2 last year & Dems shot down Cruz’s efforts to impose the sanctions as recently as January. Biden says today that “I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG & its corporate officers.” pic.twitter.com/qnlabUwlOS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 23, 2022

.@APDiploWriter Matt Lee: "On Nord Stream 2, you guys have been saying...the waivers...gave you additional leverage...Clearly, it didn't...provide you w/any leverage at all...b/c of...the invasion...How do you explain to people why you didn't impose these sanctions earlier?" pic.twitter.com/cESIZ00y9P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 23, 2022

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been advocating for the return of sanctions for months, is praising the move while noting more has to be done.

“President Biden made the right decision today. Allowing Putin's Nord Stream 2 to come online would have created multiple, cascading, and acute security crises for the United States and our European allies for generations to come. Today's announcement is critical to preventing such scenarios," Cruz said. "Today’s announcement should be followed by additional steps inside the Biden administration and in Congress to permanently lock in sanctions. Putin believes that Nord Stream 2's activation is a fait accompli now that it has been physically completed, and that any barriers or sanctions are only temporary. His aggression toward Ukraine is based on that assessment, and the only way to change his decision calculus is to convince him Nord Stream 2 will never come online."

"Meanwhile, our Ukrainian allies are on the front lines this very moment bravely facing down Russian forces. For months they have been pleading with us to help them by, first, locking in exactly these sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and, second, providing them with the lethal aid they need to defend themselves. President Biden has now taken positive steps in both areas, but much more still needs to be done to deter and counter the threat that Putin poses to our allies in Ukraine and across Europe," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Keystone XL pipeline remains offline as Biden warns Americans their energy prices will further increase.