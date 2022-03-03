White House Doubles Down on Importing Russian Oil

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to importing Russian oil as President Vladimir Putin slaughters civilians in Ukraine. The U.S. imports nearly 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia each day.

Psaki faces BRUTAL questions on energy:



"Why not...increase domestic production here?"



"Is there nothing that the administration can do?"



"We should just continue to buy Russian oil?"



"Aren't we financing the war?"



Psaki says we should invest in clean energy. pic.twitter.com/8mbV3fpLqK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022

Psaki claimed during the briefing that President Joe Biden is working to lower gas prices for Americans and that officials are exploring "all options." Given the administration will not ramp up domestic production, that is not true.

REPORTER: "What is the plan for Americans who are going to have to be living with these high oil prices?"



PSAKI: "I can't get into all the details of those, but the president is quite focused on making sure that we are taking steps to reduce the impact." pic.twitter.com/qpFgJmXilR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022

Earlier today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she supports a ban on the import of Russian oil but reiterated her opposition to domestic drilling on public lands.

NEW: Speaker Pelosi says she supports a ban on Russian oil imports:



"I'm all for that. Ban it. ... Ban the oil coming from Russia."https://t.co/8Z7fdsBbxI pic.twitter.com/LDhYeuiRMV — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, as a way to blunt rising gas prices the Biden administration is open to importing oil from Iran.