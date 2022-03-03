Russia

White House Doubles Down on Importing Russian Oil

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 03, 2022 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to importing Russian oil as President Vladimir Putin slaughters civilians in Ukraine.    The U.S. imports nearly 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia each day. 

Psaki claimed during the briefing that President Joe Biden is working to lower gas prices for Americans and that officials are exploring "all options." Given the administration will not ramp up domestic production, that is not true. 

Earlier today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she supports a ban on the import of Russian oil but reiterated her opposition to domestic drilling on public lands. 

Meanwhile, as a way to blunt rising gas prices the Biden administration is open to importing oil from Iran. 

