Joe Biden Shamelessly Promotes Abortion as 'Advancing Liberty and Justice' and 'Access to Health Care' in SOTU

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Mar 02, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden delved into the abortion issue, though he didn't mention it by name. Instead, he framed it as "rights of women" and "health care."

The relevant parts of Biden's address included:

Folks, advancing liberty and justice also requires protecting the rights of women.

The constitutional right affirmed by Roe v. Wade — standing precedent for half a century — is under attack as never before.

If you want to go forward — not backwards — we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose. And continue to advance maternal health care for all Americans.

The president also promoted this position over his official Twitter account.

Referring to the abortion procedure, which ends the life of an unborn child as being about "advancing liberty and justice" as well as "protect[ing] access to health care" and "continu[ing] to advance maternal health care for all Americans," drew outrage.

Justice Amy Coney Barret was trending on Tuesday for her reaction to Biden's remarks about abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson last December, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected in June. 

During the Fox News broadcast of the address, the camera panned to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who was seen reacting negatively and shaking her head. Although she supports codifying Roe v. Wade, she voted against the radical Women's Health Protection Act that the Senate considered on Monday night. It failed thanks to all Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). 

The WHPA would not only codify Roe, but it would do away with virtually all pro-life laws passed at the state levels, and make abortion legal on demand for any reason up until birth throughout the country.

Sen. Collins, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who also supports codifying Roe, on Monday introduced the Reproductive Choice Act. A press release from Sen. Collins' office bills the legislation for how it would "simply codify" Roe v. Wade. "It does not include any of the extraneous and over-reaching provisions in WHPA," the press release also mentioned. 

As Madeline covered earlier on Wednesday, the president was approached by a reporter who asked why, as a Catholic, Biden supports abortion, thus "defying church teachings."

"I’ll tell you what. I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know, well anyway, I’m not going to make a judgment for other people," Biden responded, after First Lady Jill Biden had walked away.

There were also those who thought Biden didn't take it far enough, as they were displeased that the president did not say "abortion" in his remarks. 

Meanwhile, in her response to Biden's address, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the squad, mentioned abortion by name. In speaking of what a "working families majority" would do, Tlaib said that "we’d make abortion care a fundamental right, so that no Supreme Court could ever take it away."

