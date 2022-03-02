Reporter Challenges Biden on His Pro-Abortion Stance as a Catholic

On Wednesday, a reporter challenged President Biden on his adament support of abortion, which contradicts his “devout Catholic” faith.

The interaction between Biden and the reporter occurred outside the White House. Biden was donning ashes on his forehead that he received at Ash Wednesday Mass, commemorating the beginning of Lent.

“Why do you support Roe v. Wade? As a Catholic, why do you support abortion? As a Catholic, defying church teachings?” the reporter questioned. First lady Jill Biden then came over to take the president away from the reporters. President Biden did not move, and Jill Biden walked away.

“I’ll tell you what. I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know, well anyway, I’m not going to make a judgment for other people,” Biden stated.

“But you’re Catholic!” the reporter responded before getting drowned out by questions from the other reporters.

REPORTER: "As a Catholic, why do you support abortion?"



BIDEN: "I don't want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know...I'm not going to make a judgement for other people."



REPORTER: "But you're Catholic!" pic.twitter.com/KR7njW1cW9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

On Tuesday, in President Biden’s State of the Union address, he pushed for abortion rights without using the term "abortion."

“If we want to go forward—not backward—we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose,” he said in his address.

This week, as Rebecca covered, the U.S. Senate struck down the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. WHPA would undermine laws restricting abortion created at the state level. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia, was the only Democrat who voted against it. Pro-abortion GOP lawmakers Sen. Susan Collins (ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) voted against WHPA.