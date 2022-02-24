Racism of Virginia Democrats is on Full Display Over Hysterical Reaction to Winsome Earle-Sears Day

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Feb 24, 2022 10:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) on Wednesday declared that February 23, 2022 was "Winsome Earle-Sears Day" in Virginia, in celebration of Virginia's lieutenant governor, who is the commonwealth's first female, Black female, and female veteran to hold statewide office.

The rest of the declarations also mention other biographical information about Lt. Gov. Sears and her accomplishments, as "she has served our nation in the United States Marine Corps, as a Presidential appointee to the United States Census Bureau, a distinguished member of the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and as Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education."

A tweet from Gov. Youngkin's account also noted that it was during a Black History Month celebration. 

Despite such genuine accomplishments and the historic nature of Lt. Gov Sears holding the office, an account known as Blue Virginia attacked the proclamation over Twitter as being "Beyond parody."

The Twitter account only just recently allowed for replies, which were previously restricted. While many replies showed more loathing for the lieutenant governor, others shared their displeasure.

This is hardly the only time the Left has gone after Sears because she does not fit their brand of politics. MSNBC's hosts such as the racist race-baiting Tiffany Cross and Joy Reid were particularly relentless in their attacks of Sears, particularly shortly after she got elected last November. 

For what it's worth, Lt. Gov. Sears beat out another woman of color, Del. Hala Ayala, a Democrat who had much kinder things to say about her opponent. 

