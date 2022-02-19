Woman Trampled By Horse in Canada, and Police Have Gall to Say At Least Nobody Died or Was 'Seriously Injured'

Each new development from what Canada has become as its government tries to stop peaceful demonstrators who are part of the "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID restrictions is scarier than before. In this digital age, there's footage to provide proof, too. This was the case in the instance of a woman being knocked over and trampled by a police horse on Friday night.

The image and video clip below may be upsetting to some and the video clip contains strong language. Images also show another man having been trampled, who appears to have been trying to help the woman.

Safety is clearly a priority.https://t.co/Xltdf3V9rb — OptionG5 (@OptionG5) February 19, 202

Later on Friday evening, the Ottawa Police had the nerve to tweet a message dismissing the incident. "Please note: No one has been seriously injured or passed away in any of today's police actions. Safety is our priority," the tweet read in English and in French.

Users were quick to respond calling the police account out, including with images and video clips of the woman being trampled by the horse and the aftermath.

Less than a week ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first prime minister in Canada to invoke the Emergencies Act in order to quell the protesters. He has continued to speak out, including through Twitter, about his being adamant in crushing the demonstrations.

We’ll continue to make sure municipal, provincial, and federal authorities have the resources they need, and do whatever is needed to keep people safe and get the situation under control – and we’ll make sure your rights and freedoms are protected. That remains our top priority. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2022

In addition to a multitude of conservative MPs and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act was also condemned by Canadian clergy, as Jon Brown reported for Fox News.

The open letter signed by Canadian clergy members was strong throughout, including when it contained warnings. "These tyrannical actions are exposing this government and people to the judgment of God, and we are deeply concerned that you do not appreciate the significance of God’s wrath upon a rebellious and lawless nation," one sentence read towards the end.

Many Twitter trends from Friday night and early Saturday morning referred to the "Freedom Convoy" and the actions taken against the truckers, including "Gestapo," "#freedomconvoy22," "Trampling," "Tiananmen Square," and "#TrudeauDictatorshipMustGo."

Though the Ottawa Police claims "No one has... passed away," reports about the condition of that woman appear to be conflicting. Fox News' Sara Carter has been tweeting updates.

Ottawa Police contend that a protester had thrown a bicycle at the horses but protestors who I spoke with deny the allegations pic.twitter.com/RdqU2Jk7aI — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 19, 2022

Still waiting on the status of reports that a woman who was in the area of the protest may have been seriously injured or killed - she was taken to the hospital ... hearing other reports she may be ok/ still waiting on verification from family friends and hospital https://t.co/qPoCagS9ct — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 19, 2022

One tweet shows a police officer smirking as he overhears one of the protesters claiming that a man trampled by the horse has died. Again, though, that has not been confirmed.

Police have been arresting demonstrators left and right, with threats not only to their bank accounts, but also their pets and children, in addition to their freedom.