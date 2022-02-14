Clever New Ad Uses Raphael Warnock's Own Words Against Him

A new ad from 34N22, a pro Herschel Walker Super PAC in Georgia is targeting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a rather clever way, by using his own words against him. The entirety of the one minute ad from 34N22 uses the script from a Warnock re-election ad. While Warnock's ad touts his role as a pastor, it also claims "I see you, I hear you, I am you." The reality, though, as expressed in the 34N22 ad, is that Warnock is doing anything but.

Townhall received an exclusive look at the ad.

As Warnock's voice acknowledges that "people are hurting, people are tired," those in the ad now appear with speech bubbles suggesting some of why that might be, such as how inflation is at a 40 year high, with drug prices up 6.6 percent, food and gas up 5.5 percent, and used cars up 37 percent.

When it comes to Warnock's acknowledgment that "people have seen what they've worked their entire lives to build turned upside down at a moment's notice," the ad chalks that up to Biden's mandates, government shutdowns, and bare and empty shelves at the store.

The ad also warns that "Warnock Backs Biden's Vaccine Nandate," when sharing the audio of Warnock saying "they're wondering when things will get back to normal and at the same time not knowing what normal even means anymore." There's also that infamous picture thrown in there of an unmasked Stacey Abrams appearing with masked children in Georgia as she campaigns in her next run for governor, with a reminder that Warnock stands with teachers' unions and not parents.

A clip is included of Warnock preaching that "America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness," as the senator solemnly tells the camera that "at my heart, I am and always will be, a pastor," which "means going to work for my congregation." The new ad questions if that means "Working for Biden??," since Warnock votes with him 95 percent of the time.

As Warnock sees his role, that "means understanding the challenges you face and doing my best to make a difference," but he still opposes the Second Amendment, while spending $100,000 on armed guards of his own. "His best is not good enough," the ad declares.

"Every day I carry your concerns with me," Warnock says, though he opposes voter I.D., a speech bubble notes. He claims to "work so hard to create jobs," though there are higher taxes, more debt, and fewer jobs. Warnock also uses it as an excuse to say "that's why I know we must make healthcare more affordable," with the ad asking if that's "with a government takeover of healthcare?"

And, while Warnock may claim to be "cracking down on the corporations who are raising prices out of control," the ad reminds that the "Warnock-Biden Agenda Is Raising Prices," as well as that there is "Flooding America With Illegal Immigration" and "Deadly Drugs and Crime."

Warnock's closing remarks explain to voters "what I want the people of Georgia to know if that I see you. I hear you. I am you. I understand the work that I was sent to the Senate to do. That's what I intend to keep doing for Georgia."

Such remarks are in for a rude awakening, though, as a litany of speech bubbles fill the screen to point out messages like "Georgia is frustrated," "He's Not Listening," "Warnock Can't See That," "Enough is Enough," "November Is Coming," and that "Georgia Deserves Better."

In closing, the 34N22 ad declares "WARNOCK ISN'T WORKING," while also sharing a #WarnockIsntWorking hashtag.

Sen. Warnock is considered particularly vulnerable in the upcoming midterm elections. He was elected in the Georgia runoff elections in January 2021 after he beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat. Warnock is up for re-election in November.

While Democrats have celebrated the wins for President Joe Biden in Georgia, as well as those of Sen. Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who beat Republican incumbent David Perdue, such celebrations may be premature.

As Guy highlighted last month, both polls from Quinnipiac and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution had Walker with a slight edge over Warnock. Further, President Joe Biden is faring particularly poorly in Georgia, the poll from the AJC indicated.

"President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen off a cliff in Georgia, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Thursday that showed just one-third of registered voters approve of the Democrat’s job performance," a January 27 report from Greg Bluestein noted.

According to data last updated on February 12, Civiqs has Biden at a 32 percent approval rating in Georgia, while 58 percent disapprove.

Watch the ad below.



