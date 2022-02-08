Stacey Abrams' Mask Scandal Just Got Worse

Over the weekend Georgia gubernatorial candidate and far left activist Stacey Abrams forced a number of small children to wear masks during a visit to a local elementary school.

The number of left wing politicians who post photos posing without masks while all the kids around them are wearing masks is stunning. Here is Stacey Abrams doing it. This is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/actF0YFGrz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2022

The photo went viral and Abram's hypocrisy was roundly condemned. In response, Abram's team claimed she wore a mask during the event and only took it off for photos and to speak. They also accused critics of racism during Black History month.

Stacey trusts science and supports masking in schools as it's the current CDC recommendation. She wore a mask to the event, and removed it at the podium so she could be heard by students watching remotely and for photos, but only with folks who were masked https://t.co/nbl2aJRqo0 — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) February 6, 2022

But now, additional photos of the event obtained by Outkick show Abrams took more than one photo and did not wear a mask for the event.

"OutKick has obtained more photos from Abrams’ visit to Glennwood Elementary School last week. These new photos prove that Abrams spent the entire day maskless while the children remained masked up," Outkick reports.