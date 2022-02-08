Stacey Abrams' Mask Scandal Just Got Worse

Stacey Abrams

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Over the weekend Georgia gubernatorial candidate and far left activist Stacey Abrams forced a number of small children to wear masks during a visit to a local elementary school. 

The photo went viral and Abram's hypocrisy was roundly condemned. In response, Abram's team claimed she wore a mask during the event and only took it off for photos and to speak. They also accused critics of racism during Black History month. 

But now, additional photos of the event obtained by Outkick show Abrams took more than one photo and did not wear a mask for the event. 

"OutKick has obtained more photos from Abrams’ visit to Glennwood Elementary School last week. These new photos prove that Abrams spent the entire day maskless while the children remained masked up," Outkick reports.

