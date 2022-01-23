DCCC Torched Over Tweet Claiming Republicans Are the Ones 'Interfering in Your Private Medical Decisions'

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) got massively ratioed for a tweet from Saturday, which came on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand in all 50 states.

Republicans have no business interfering in your private medical decisions. Period. https://t.co/UP03qnSLpP — DCCC (@dccc) January 22, 2022

The short video clip features a woman and her partner at the doctor's office, as well as a woman getting an ultrasound, and a woman entering a 'family planning' clinic. Each time the woman is interrupted by a man who looks strikingly like former Vice President Mike Pence, who isn't even holding an elected position right now.

That’s interesting coming from the party that forces restaurants to discriminate against people based on their private medical decisions. https://t.co/9ZW1JOPRQG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2022

Democrats have no business interfering in your private medical decisions. Period. #EndTheMandates https://t.co/lNCQ8SEvBj — The??FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 23, 2022

So what about those covid passport laws?



…you might want to start again, kids https://t.co/QjHPNMdDAn — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) January 23, 2022

Self awareness is not your strong suit. Take your mapdates and forced ?????? and shove them where the ?? doesn't shine. And keep your filthy hands off innocent babies and children. https://t.co/VjTTO8u1G7 — Bella D'P£oràß£e (@Bianca09051997) January 23, 2022

As many were quick to point out, it's rather rich for Democrats to claim others "have no business interfering in your private medical decisions" with how it's Democrats pushing for vaccine mandates at the federal and local levels. It's Democratic-run cities that have particularly strict rules when it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus, with some even requiring proof of vaccine and photo ID to enter establishments.

So the DCCC actually DOESN'T support vaccine mandates then? https://t.co/UvJ7PYqgkM — Notta Sheep ??????? (@NottaSheep) January 23, 2022

You mean like forced vaccinations, forced masking, censoring scientific information, rejecting natural immunity, and treating the unvaxed like 2nd class citizens? Wrong party. — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) January 22, 2022

Unless you want to go out to eat. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) January 22, 2022

Y'all have supporters that want to have CPS take children away because their parents aren't vaccinated. Maybe sit this one out. — Elise Stefanik Fan (@StefanikFan23) January 22, 2022

Washington, D.C. has become the latest city to have a vaccine mandate. The first phase just recently went into effect on January 15. The second phase will go into effect on February 15, at which point people will have to prove they've been fully vaccinated.

Saturday's tweet was a quoted tweet of the video from Friday, which had read, with original emphasis, "Republicans love to scream & shout about "small government" until it comes to your reproductive freedom."

That Friday tweet had a much smaller reach, though some did call out the original tweet for its pro-abortion stance.

Of course, this is not the only recent tweet from the account that has crashed and burned. In a tweet from December that is still up despite its massive ratio, the DCCC touted a 2 cent drop in gas prices, using a distorted graph.