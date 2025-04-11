Massachusetts Democrat Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges Amid Campaign Finance Scandal

In a stunning development that underscores the deep-seated corruption within the Democratic Party, Massachusetts State Rep. Chris Flanagan (D) was arrested and charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records. The indictment follows a series of unethical actions, including creating a fictitious persona to conceal his involvement in a deceptive campaign mailer and allegations of misappropriating funds during his tenure at the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod. Despite these serious allegations, Flanagan was sworn into his second term in January 2025, highlighting the troubling tolerance for misconduct within the state's political leadership.

On Friday, Flanagan was arrested on charges alleging he embezzled roughly $36,000 over 14 months from a former employer to pay for campaign expenses, new clothes, credit card debt, and "psychic services.” At the time, he was the Home Builders and Remodelers Association (HBA) executive officer in Cape Cod.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said the HBA paid him up to $81,600 as of 2024 and his state salary of $100,945. Foley serves as the Trump administration’s prosecutor for Massachusetts.

“In one instance, in January 2023, Flanagan allegedly stole $10,000 from HBA in order to fund his campaign account for State Representative. Flanagan also stole hundreds of dollars via direct debit transactions from the association's bank account funds to pay for personal psychic services in July 2022,” Foley said, adding that Flanagan was "facing personal financial difficulty, with thousands of dollars in outstanding credit card debt, missing mortgage payments and hundreds of dollars in bank overdraft fees.”

The indictment stated that Flanagan allegedly diverted $10,000 to his 2023 campaign fund while facing a competitive re-election battle to retain a seat formerly held by Republicans. Prosecutors claim the funds were improperly taken and used to bolster his campaign efforts. Foley also stated that in July 2022, Flanagan allegedly used direct debit transactions to steal hundreds of dollars from the Home Builders and Remodelers Association's bank account to pay for personal psychic services. He’s accused of accessing the association’s bookkeeping software using someone else’s login and disguising the charges as office supplies, travel expenses, and bank fees.

However, this isn’t the first time Flanagan’s campaign practices have come under scrutiny. During a previous election, he was fined $15,000 for creating a fake political group called “Conservatives for Chris Flanagan,” in which he used a fake identity, “Jeanne Louise,” to solicit donations beyond legal contribution limits.

Flanagan is already facing calls to resign from Republican lawmakers, while Democratic leaders have remained notably silent on the matter.

“If he refuses to [resign], then Speaker [Ron] Mariano should immediately authorize and direct the House Ethics Committee to begin proceedings in this matter,” Republican House Minority Leader Brad Jones said.

Meanwhile, Mariano, the top Democrat in the state Legislature, has not yet called for Flanagan's resignation.