'See You In Court': Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Maine for Pushing Men Into Women's Sports

The Education Department on Friday referred a Title IX investigation into Maine schools to the Justice Department after the state affirmed it would continue to force female athletes to compete against biological males.

Maine and the Education Department reached an impasse after a month-long battle over trans-identified males participating in women’s and girl’s sports. Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning this practice nationally.

Maine indicated it would not comply with the executive order after the Trump administration gave it a period of time to sign a resolution agreement affirming that it would cease pushing men into women’s sports.

Maine’s Education Department and Attorney General’s office sent a letter to Bradley Burke, Director of the U.S. Department of Education’s regional director of the Office of Civil Rights saying, “We will not sign the Resolution Agreement, and we do not have revisions to counter propose. We agree that we are at an impasse.”

The Maine AG’s office just sent this letter to the US DOE, saying “we are at an impasse.”



The Maine DOE and AG refuse to sign a resolution agreement on Title IX compliance after a final warning from the Trump administration against allowing transgender athletes in girls sports. pic.twitter.com/2zPUrPNG40 — Cate McCusker (@catemccusker) April 11, 2025

The U.S. Education Department issued a press release on Friday indicating that it would look at cutting funding to Maine.

These actions are a direct result of MDOE’s continued refusal to comply with Title IX. ED issued a noncompliance finding on March 19, and sent a final warning letter to the state on March 31. “The Department has given Maine every opportunity to come into compliance with Title IX, but the state’s leaders have stubbornly refused to do so, choosing instead to prioritize an extremist ideological agenda over their students’ safety, privacy, and dignity,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. “The Maine Department of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before a Department administrative law judge and in a federal court against the Justice Department. Governor Mills would have done well to adhere to the wisdom embedded in the old idiom—be careful what you wish for. Now she will see the Trump Administration in court.”

Back in February, President Trump had a testy exchange with Maine Gov. Janet Mills during a meeting with the National Governors Association at the White House. Trump brought up the issue, telling Mills that she better stop allowing trans-identified males into women’s sports “because you’re not going to get federal funding.”

Mills replied, “We’re going to follow the law, sir. We’ll see you in court.”

Trump shot back, “Enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be an elected official afterwards.”

🔥 President Trump calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) out to her face over her refusal to comply with the executive order keeping men out of women's sports:



"You better do it — because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't." pic.twitter.com/uMUZsy1j6t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

The Trump administration opened an investigation into Maine’s practice shortly after the exchange. Now, it appears the conflict over this hot-button issue has escalated.