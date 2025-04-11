'THAT ENDS NOW!': Trump Has a Message for Mexico

President Trump on Thursday threatened Mexico with more tariffs and possible sanctions over a dispute about water promised under the 1944 Water Treaty.

"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation," he wrote on Truth Social. "This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers.

"THAT ENDS NOW!" Trump continued. "I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers. Just last month, I halted water shipments to Tijuana until Mexico complies with the 1944 Water Treaty. My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!"

Texas farm groups warned of a disastrous season ahead of them for citrus and sugar, last year, as Mexican and U.S. officials tried to resolve a dispute over the 1944 water treaty that supplies U.S. farmers with critical irrigation. The two countries have tussled over the treaty before, but the drought-driven water shortages were the most severe in nearly 30 years. Under the treaty designed to allocate shared water resources, Mexico is required to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water from the Rio Grande to the U.S. over a five-year cycle. Texas's half-billion-dollar citrus industry is heavily dependent on water from Mexico, especially with drought conditions growing more severe in the region. In fact, Texas is the third-largest citrus state behind California and Florida. (Fox News)

Last month, the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs brought attention to the issue, writing on X: “Mexico's continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture—particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley. As a result, today for the first time, the U.S. will deny Mexico's non-treaty request for a special delivery channel for Colorado River water to be delivered to Tijuana.”

Axios reports that according to U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission data, “by the end of last year, Mexico had only delivered 488,634 AF of water since Oct. 2020.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed Trump's criticism, arguing the country has been complying "to the extent water is available," given the three-year draught.

She said a proposal was sent to the U.S. to address the issue.

"The International Boundary and Water Commission has continued its work to identify mutually beneficial solutions," Sheinbaum added, according to a translation. "I have instructed the Secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, to immediately contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of State. I am confident that, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached."

Trump's post came after Sen. Cruz urged the president to bring the issue to the forefront.

“I'll tell you in just within an hour of that tweet going out, the president of Mexico sent out a tweet saying, ‘we're going to fix this. We're going to fix this’, and he Mexican government is freaking out," Cruz said on his "Verdict" podcast, co-hosted with Ben Ferguson. "That's what it looks like when the leader, a president who is fighting for America. Joe Biden could have done that for four years, but he didn't give a flip about farmers in South Texas going out of business. The president's tweet, and I can tell you, Mexico is in the process now of negotiating with the State Department to provide for the water. We're going to get the water. And that's a great victory in America.”

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to include Cruz's remarks.