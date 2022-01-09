AOC Tests Positive for COVID Following Trip to Miami

The saga that is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) trip to Miami is still not over, even now that she's returned. On Sunday night it was announced that the congresswoman has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. She is vaccinated, including with a booster.

AOC's office tweeted out a brief statement "Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," it read.

Photos emerged early on New Year's Eve day of the congresswoman appearing maskless in Florida with her boyfriend. In response to criticisms about her hypocrisy, AOC claimed in a bizarre rant that her critics "are mad they can’t date me" as she went on about Republicans and their "deranged sexual frustrations."

The congresswoman once more filmed herself as she returned home on January 4, though this time she wore a mask as she was in the airport parking garage.

In reaction to the news, many on Twitter used AOC's own words against her, joking that the virus wanted to date her.

AOC Accuses COVID Virus Of Just Wanting To Date Her https://t.co/a7OTfv079Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2022

AOC tested positive for COVID-19 because the virus just wants to sleep with her — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2022

AOC has just tested positive for covid. I guess covid just wanted to date her? — Susan St. James?? (@SusanStJames3_) January 9, 2022

Why does the coronavirus want to date AOC? ?? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 10, 2022

Others pointed out she's sure to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Odds she went and got it on purpose so she could blame DeSantis? pic.twitter.com/snLsgc6BSk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 9, 2022

Has AOC blamed DeSantis for getting Covid yet? — Art TakingBack ???? (@ArtValley818_) January 10, 2022

??AOC tests positive for Covid.

Guess who she will blame?

??????

DeSantis! https://t.co/noDelAmnfN — Blue Starr (@bluestarrfl) January 9, 2022

And more suggested that she'll likely have access to therapeutic treatments that others do not. The Biden administration has taken control of the supply chain of such treatments. Republicans have sought answers from the federal government from about this issue, to no avail.

I would bet my life savings AOC will get covid drugs this administration has been keeping from you. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 10, 2022

Several other House members have announced they tested positive, despite having had their booster shots. The Omicron variant is particularly contagious, though the vaccines are designed to prevent serious cases.

Christina Pushaw, Gov. DeSantis' press secretary, tweeted well wishes for AOC and pointed out that everyone is likely to contract it soon.