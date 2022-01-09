AOC Tests Positive for COVID Following Trip to Miami

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jan 09, 2022 9:30 PM
AOC Tests Positive for COVID Following Trip to Miami

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The saga that is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) trip to Miami is still not over, even now that she's returned. On Sunday night it was announced that the congresswoman has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. She is vaccinated, including with a booster. 

AOC's office tweeted out a brief statement "Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for  COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," it read.

Photos emerged early on New Year's Eve day of the congresswoman appearing maskless in Florida with her boyfriend. In response to criticisms about her hypocrisy, AOC claimed in a bizarre rant that her critics "are mad they can’t date me" as she went on about Republicans and their "deranged sexual frustrations."

The congresswoman once more filmed herself as she returned home on January 4, though this time she wore a mask as she was in the airport parking garage. 

In reaction to the news, many on Twitter used AOC's own words against her, joking that the virus wanted to date her.

Others pointed out she's sure to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

And more suggested that she'll likely have access to therapeutic treatments that others do not. The Biden administration has taken control of the supply chain of such treatments. Republicans have sought answers from the federal government from about this issue, to no avail.

Several other House members have announced they tested positive, despite having had their booster shots. The Omicron variant is particularly contagious, though the vaccines are designed to prevent serious cases.

Christina Pushaw, Gov. DeSantis' press secretary, tweeted well wishes for AOC and pointed out that everyone is likely to contract it soon. 

Most Popular