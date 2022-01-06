Poll Proves Why We Need These Election Integrity Laws Being Considered Around the Country

A poll released by ABC News/Ipsos on Thursday further highlights the importance of election integrity laws being considered around the country. According to the poll, just 20 percent of respondents are "very confident" when it comes to "the integrity of the U.S. electoral system overall." A plurality, at 39 percent, is "somewhat confident."

A write-up from Brittany Shepherd of ABC News points to how this is down from the 37 percent who felt "very confident" when the poll was conducted last year.

Shepherd's write-up, as well as a write-up from Ipsos, ties the lack of high confidence to the Capitol riot from January 6 last year. In "The TAKE" for ABC News, Rick Klein, writing about the anniversary, actually saw it as something that "united the country in at least one respect."

Broken down by political party, 30 percent of Democrats say they are "very confident," while 20 percent of Independents are, and just 13 percent of Republicans are.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have sought to fervently tie January 6 in with the need to pass what they call voting rights legislation.

A January 3 "Dear Colleague" letter from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) referenced the riot when warning he would seek to change the Senate rules to get voting legislation passed. Fortunately, as Matt has since reported, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have put the nail in the coffin on that idea.

Not only did Schumer mention the need to pass the laws that his party wants to pass, but he warned about legislatures passing election integrity laws at the state level. As his letter stated:

As we all are witnessing, the attacks on our democracy have not ceased. In fact, they have only accelerated. Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president’s Big Lie about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation and seize control of typically non-partisan election administration functions. While these actions all proceed under the guise of so-called “election integrity”, the true aim couldn’t be more clear. They want to unwind the progress of our Union, restrict access to the ballot, silence the voices of millions of voters, and undermine free and fair elections. They wish to propagate the Big Lie perpetuated by the former president that our elections are not on the level.

Just days prior, The New York Times editorial board published a piece claiming that "Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now." The editorial claimed nonsensical ideas such as that Republican state legislators "have been trying to advance the goals of the Jan. 6 rioters" and that the entire Republican Party is "like authoritarian movements the world over."

Last month, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) came out against the filibuster when it comes to such legislation, claiming, "We'll see an Election Day that is a charade, just like in countries where democracy doesn't exist."

Rep. Eric Swalwell also became hysterical with his warning that "it could also be the last one," referring to the 2022 election.

The hysteria comes from the top. Schumer is majority leader. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken at length about the importance of passing laws. And how can we forget that President Joe Biden has lamented "Jim Crow 2.0," "Jim Crow in the 21st century," and "Jim Eagle"?

The bill that Democrats are attempting to get passed this time around, HR 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, would amount to a federal takeover of elections, rendering the laws being considered and passed currently moot.

A joint statement from Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson and Heritage President Kevin Roberts in response to Schumer's letter warned of what this could entail.

The statement notes in part:

This proposed legislation will give Washington bureaucrats power over our election systems and throw out measures like voter ID in every state — a common-sense measure that is continually supported by over 80% of the American people.



Americans want voter integrity, and they know the Left’s partisan narrative has nothing to do with democracy and everything to do with rigging the rules to keep Democrats in power to pass their agenda without our support.”

Democrats would rather deal with the hysterical notion that if they don't win, our entire system loses.