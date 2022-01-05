Swalwell: If GOP Wins in 2022, It'll Be the Last Election

The NFL playoffs are upon us but there’s another postseason that’s coming too on the Hill. Who’s the biggest moron in the Democratic Party. There are loads of them. It’s almost like World Series of Poker. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is a perpetual finalist in this contest. At the same time, he’s from a D-plus 700 district which means he can do and say anything. He can be a total idiot on television and screw around with Chinese spies—allegedly. We’re back to this doomsday game again. Not with COVID—but the whole ‘if the GOP wins, it’s the end of the country’ nonsense that comes and goes with metronomic regularity on the Left. And yes, Swally actually said this on live television (via HuffPost):





Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) rang the alarm on the 2022 midterm elections on Monday’s episode of MSNBC’s “All In.” “I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” Swalwell told anchor Chris Hayes. The 2022 midterms are “not only the most important election, if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election,” he added. Swalwell slammed the GOP for choosing “violence over voting.” Republicans are “already putting as many barriers to the ballot box as possible” in multiple states, Swalwell said, while “on the other side of the finish line they are putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass, run through fire, to get to the ballot box.” “If they are able to win the House, the damage they could do to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way we participate in a democratic process could be irreversible,” Swalwell added.

If we lose, it’s the end. If we don’t pass this bill, it’s the end. It's the same old record is playing, and no one really cares because it’s not true. Democrats always react this way when things go into the crapper. Maybe their 2022 chances would have increased if they didn’t have a president who is riddled with dementia and poops his pants everywhere. Maybe if they didn’t focus on trash spending bills, they would have some record to run on this year. They don’t—and they control Congress. The GOP is going to win and the hyperbole about this being the end because the other side wins is beyond comical. The other side often prevails in a republic. That’s just life. That’s a simple fact regarding the history of this country.