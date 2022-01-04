Why Chuck Schumer's Scheme to Nuke the Filibuster Could Be Dead Already

This is getting embarrassing. What is Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even doing? Does he hope that crashing into the wall a second time will yield a different result? If so, he’s insane. Schumer, along with the rest of his party, needs to understand they have ZERO mandate to do what they want to do. Outside of the professional elite, no one really wants 'Build Back Better.' College debt forgiveness is a bailout for the privileged few who can attend institutions of higher learning. This isn’t a massively popular bill—and no one believed the trillion-dollar-plus legislation would cost us nothing. That failed prior to Christmas. The bill to federalize all elections in favor of the Democratic Party also failed. It’s a 50-50 Senate, Chuck. And now you want to nuke the filibuster rules. There is a huge problem with this—and it’s one you’ve known for months. You face two massive obstacles that have already subjected this little stunt to doom. Their names are Manchin and Sinema (via CNN):

The vote has a very slim chance of succeeding as two Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- have expressed strong opposition to changing the rules along party lines, a process known as the "nuclear option." "Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy," Schumer wrote in the letter. "We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections." […] "Make no mistake about it: this week Senate Democrats will make clear that what happened on January 6th and the one-sided, partisan actions being taken by Republican-led state legislatures across the country are directly linked, and we can and must take strong action to stop this anti-democratic march," Schumer wrote. Schumer strongly reiterated his call for a Senate rules change to the legislative filibuster in the letter, saying, "The weaponization of rules once meant to short-circuit obstruction have been hijacked to guarantee obstruction." "We must adapt," Schumer added. "The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before. The Senate was designed to evolve and has evolved many times in our history."

Chuck is tossing a ‘Hail Mary’ but he’s no elite quarterback. He’s Mike Glennon. And he’s about to be strip-sacked because his own side isn’t on board with this shamelessly transparent political move. It’s not about January 6 or free and fair elections. You all know what this is about in the year where Congress is poised to be hit with a red tsunami. There is no way the Democrats hold the House. No way—and that’s the end of the Biden agenda. If they want to nuke this procedure, that’s fine. But don’t get mad when we eventually take over the Senate and pass national right to work, national right to carry, and the privatization of social security, among other things. Democrats are always unaware of the precedents they set. So, if they do succeed with this—be prepared.