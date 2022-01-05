Everyone Freaking Out About People Questioning Results of 2020 Election is Missing a Key Fact from 2016

Ana Navarro is not merely just one looney leftist. Well, she is that. But she's not the only one who adopts the absurd position that she did. As Spencer reported on Tuesday, Navarro slammed former President Donald Trump on "The View" over the so-called "Big Lie" to do with him questioning the 2020 presidential election results. Meanwhile, she doubted that he had been legitimately elected in 2016. It turns out she wasn't the only one to question the results.

Writing for Fox News, Michael Lee compared and contrasted the results about the 2016 and 2020 elections from the Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

According to a poll released last weekend about the 2020 election, 69 percent of respondents believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, while 29 percent said he was illegitimately elected. According to the poll that had been conducted four years prior, about the 2016 election, 57 percent said the same about then President Donald Trump, while 42 percent said he was illegitimately elected.

Hypocrisy about election denying is nothing new from the Left, though. Gov-Elect Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race last November and will be inaugurated in a little over a week, on January 15. His Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe sought to defeat him by tying him to Trump every single step of the way and claiming that Youngkin had questioned the 2020 election results because he was dedicated to voter integrity as a key issue.

Youngkin has continuously affirmed that President Biden was legitimately elected, and even told Guy as much back in May. Not only was McAuliffe wrong about Youngkin's position though on the 2020 election, McAuliffe himself was wrong about the results of the 2000 election. As newly selected chair of the DNC, McAuliffe claimed then President George W. Bush had not been legitimately elected, and continued to say so as he campaigned for Bush's 2004 Democratic opponent, John Kerry.

Even more rich is how McAuliffe campaigned with Stacey Abrams, who has never formally conceded that she lost the 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia against Gov. Brian Kemp. Last October, as the November election loomed closer, McAuliffe even repeated Abrams' own version of the "Big Lie," which is that Abrams "would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election," McAuliffe said as he introduced Abrams for a rally. "That's what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away."

Abrams has since announced she is running once more for the 2022 race, and has continued to lie and mislead about how she handled losing that race.

With the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot upon us, when rioters attempted to stop the counting of the votes to certify the results of the election, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media may try to behave as if this is the first time that elected officials objected to the results.

This is hardly true. Further, the counting did eventually go on, hours later, and Biden was formally deemed the official winner.

Many of the Democrats who served as impeachment managers in Trump's second impeachment trial, which took place after he had already left office, had objected to results previously themselves.

January 6th is the 5-year anniversary of those (Democrat) politicians who objected to the certification of the 2017 Electoral College vote.



Just like they objected in 2005, 2001, and 1969.



Don’t let Democrats conflate objections with riots.



Not the same.https://t.co/Zjg9fnnTec — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) January 5, 2022

On January 6, 2017, CNN published a piece by Brenna Williams on "11 times VP Biden was interrupted during Trump's electoral vote certification."

Some of the absurd freakouts about January 6, which further signifies an obsession with relitigating that date, has been to tie the actions with those rioters with election integrity being considered and passed by Republicans in state legislatures across the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) referenced January 6 in his January 3 "Dear Colleague" letter about changing Senate rules to pass so-called voting rights legislation. And, as I highlighted on Saturday, the New York Times editorial board actually wrote a piece claiming that "Every Day is Jan. 6 Now."

Meanwhile, the legislation that Schumer is so hellbent on getting passed would actually be what amounts to a takeover, in that it would be a federal takeover of elections. But this is the kind of country the Democrats want to live in. They have members like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) claiming that we won't even have elections, should the Democratic Party not get its way.