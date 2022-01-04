Ana Navarro Says Trump Illegitimately Elected in 2016...While Attacking Him for Questioning 2020 Outcome

Ahead of January 6, 2022, the mainstream media and Democrats have reached a fever pitch as they scramble to observe the one-year anniversary of the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They’re doing so in a way that would rival remembrances of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 that saw nearly 3,000 innocent people killed on U.S. soil or Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into World War II.

Not to be outdone by CNN or MSNBC, though, The View's Ana Navarro took things to new hypocritical heights on Tuesday as she sought to land herself a viral virtue-signaling moment. It may go viral, but it won’t be for her concern about January 6th.

Instead, she probably deserves to go viral for demonstrating in real-time the extreme hypocrisy of those who slam any questions about the 2020 presidential election after spending four years trying to delegitimize the 2016 election.

First, Navarro's thoughts on the 2020 election and its consequences:

I blame Trump for continuing this environment of lies and conspiracy theories and not accepting that he lost, and encouraging and promoting what happened, the "big lie" and what happened on January 6. He bears responsibility, and it's not just me saying this.

No, it definitely isn't just Navarro saying that — it's been wall-to-wall from liberal media. Which, conveniently, is the same crew that breathlessly covered and questioned Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016. From the Russian collusion hoax to the Steele dossier to countless other dubious and eventually debunked stories, all were given endless airtime as Democrats cast doubt on Trump's election in 2016. And that's something that Navarro, hypocritically, hasn't let go of a half-decade later.

"I felt that Donald Trump had not been legitimately elected. I felt he'd gotten help from the Russians," Navarro said, engaging in the same conspiratorial talk she accused Republicans of engaging in. Navarro is pushing the same lies — things that were debunked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — and not accepting that Hillary Clinton lost.

Not that it's recommended, but you can watch Navarro's utter lack of self-awareness on full display here:

The collective Democrat amnesia about how they handled getting shellacked in 2016 is absurd, but that isn't stopping them from obsessing over January 6th and its aftermath. Of course, all their attention on 1/6 might lead to more people taking a closer look at how things went down, including getting into what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) knew and did as the day unfolded.

It's something Pelosi is actively working to obfuscate even as her committee to investigate January 6th continues to harass Republicans for testimony and documents. As Tristan Justice at The Federalist reported Tuesday, there have been "at least four times last year that House deputies under Pelosi’s command denied requests to review documents shedding light on the security decisions of Jan. 6."