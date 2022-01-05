Eric Swalwell Latest Democrat Caught Maskless in Florida

Earlier this week Gov. Ron DeSantis quipped during a press conference that countless Democrats have escaped to the free state of Florida. And he wasn’t kidding. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has become the latest Democrat caught maskless in the state. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail.

Eric Swalwell on December 31: “Vacations cancelled…back to masks everywhere” ??



Eric Swalwell 5 days later: ?? ??

“I’m in Miami trick!” ?? ?? ?? #SwalwellLovesDeSantis https://t.co/0UUWC37wFQ pic.twitter.com/yoqWgCWkvY — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 5, 2022

Swalwell was seen chatting with a female friend on Tuesday at the lobby of the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Both were unmasked. His infant son was also with him.

According to Karen Ruiz with the Daily Mail, eyewitnesses observed and spoke with the congressman:

'When a guest saw [Swalwell] sitting there with his child and another person they sarcastically said: "Nice to see you in Miami",' one eyewitness told DailyMail.com. 'He said: "Thank you."' But when the hotel guest went on to ask about his lack of face covering and if he was vaccinated, Swalwell was left 'speechless,' according to the source.

Rep. Swalwell's office also provided comment to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, confirming that he was in Florida, but doubling down on Swalwell blaming Republicans. "The Congressman was in the Sunshine State to take official meetings and campaign to help Democrats keep the House. " the statement said. "He loves Florida and has dozens of family members there. It is lies from unvaccinated Republicans that are prolonging the pandemic."

Swalwell's maskless appearance in a state much more free than the state of California where he represents, is particularly hypocritical considering what he has tweeted about the pandemic.

As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it. THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys. pic.twitter.com/v3S43HKPVZ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 31, 2021

The congressman's tweet from December 31 referenced blaming Republicans for, among other things, being "back to masks everywhere."

Swalwell himself even responded directly to the piece over Twitter, mockingly calling for a Pulitzer Prize for the outlet.

Funny they didn’t use this picture in their headline, taking a cup of coffee to my mouth. And thanks @DailyMail for not blurring out Hank’s face. He’s too damn cute! pic.twitter.com/y617ATH2u8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 5, 2022

He also called it "funny" that the Daily Mail did not use a picture of him taking a sip of coffee in their headline. While one can see Swalwell holding his coffee, there is still no apparent mask in his hand or anywhere on his face.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was likewise just recently captured going around Florida maskless, after claiming that Gov. DeSantis was "inexplicably missing for like two weeks." The governor was not "missing," and was in fact attending meetings with staff. He also at one point accompanied his wife, Casey DeSantis, to her treatments for breast cancer.

AOC responded through a bizarre rant claiming that her critics "are mad they can’t date me" as she went on about Republicans and their "deranged sexual frustrations." She also retweeted a point that Steve Cortes made about her boyfriend "showing his gross pale male feet in public... with hideous sandals."

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.



These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

As she traveled home, the congresswoman continued to reference her boyfriend's feet. This time she was masked, as our friends at Twitchy picked up on.

.@AOC doubles down and claims her Florida scandal was really about Republicans being obsessed with her boyfriend’s feet. pic.twitter.com/ANAQKBAWT4 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 5, 2022

California politicians have been particularly hypocritical during the pandemic. While salons were closed elsewhere, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was captured getting hair hair done without a mask while being attended to by a salon employee. More recently she was caught maskless in DC at an indoor event in November. Gov. Gavin Newsom ate at French Laundry in November 2020. And how could one forget Mayor London Breed and her countless incidents going maskless, claiming in one instance that it was because "I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask?"

California under such politicians and the House floor under Pelosi's iron fist have been particularly strict when it comes to mask mandates.