misinformation

No, '60% of Republicans' Are Not Unvaccinated

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
No, '60% of Republicans' Are Not Unvaccinated

Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

On Thursday, Twitter had "60% of Republicans" trending, noting that "Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that out of those who remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 in October, 60% were Republicans and 17% were Democrats." 

The trend was largely due to a tweet from Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and president and founder of the Eurasia Group. His tweet appears to suggest that 60 percent of Republicans are unvaccinated, which he does not cite. Bremmer, with almost 593,000 followers on Twitter, has quite the platform. 

A number of tweets mentioning "60% of Republicans" do indeed believe that 60 percent of Republicans are unvaccinated. 

In reality, according to October data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), among those who were unvaccinated, 60 percent identified as Republican. The data was published in November. 

When it comes to the percentage of Republicans who have been vaccinated, it is indeed more than 40 percent. According to September data from KFF, 58 percent of Republicans have been vaccinated. A Gallup poll, also from September, similarly found that 56 percent of Republicans have been vaccinated. 

Data released in October from KFF completely turns Bremmer's tweet on its head, as it shows that 61 percent of Republicans were vaccinated. 

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted that Bremmer is taking heat from both sides for such a misleading tweet, including those who did provide sources. 

Pollster Frank Luntz pointed out that Bremmer had plenty of character space to communicate the truth about what he was tweeting about. 

While we have the receipts of Bremmer's tweet, seven hours later it's still up. He has since tweeted plenty but has yet to address this specific tweet and its misleading message. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
After Maxwell Verdict People Wonder, How is Bill Clinton Not in Prison?
Katie Pavlich

CBS Reporter Hit a Homerun on This Year's Underreported Story...And the Network Censored Her
Matt Vespa
After Biden Failed to 'Shutdown the Virus,' The Leftist Elite Have a New Narrative on COVID
Katie Pavlich
Over-panicked New Yorkers Are Clogging Up 911 Lines and ERs for Mild COVID Symptoms and Tests
Julio Rosas
More Than 200 Marines Have Been Removed for Refusing to Get Vaccinated
Madeline Leesman
Top Democrat Engages in Wild Gaslighting and Hypocrisy on the Filibuster
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular