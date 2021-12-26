The Christmas Holiday Was Hijacked By Some of These Awful Takes on Twitter

Just as it happened over Thanksgiving, it was bound to happen for Christmas. Certain accounts decided to use the holiday as a day to get rather political in a way that had nothing to do with or even hindered the true meaning of Christmas.

DC College Democrats, a main culprit from Thanksgiving, among its many Christmas tweets and retweets shared a "cheat sheet" on "Talking to your family about politics this Christmas" for "the inevitable Christmas dinner-table conversation about politics."

As the replies and retweets reminded, though, such a conversation is hardly "inevitable."

Speaking of the Democrats, though, the DNC was largely silent on the holiday. While press releases have been sent to our inboxes commemorating the recent Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, and even Native American Heritage Day, there was no such email about Christmas in our inboxes.

There was a tweet from the DNC, with a graphic that featured an Amtrak train, as well as one from DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, featuring a brief message.

Harrison also retweeted the DNC greeting and a "Christmas Day read" that he co-authored with Jessica Tarlov about the child tax credit.

The pro-abortion crowd was particularly out in full force as well.

Merry Christmas! All we want for Christmas this year is reproductive freedom. — NARAL (@NARAL) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/2SwsDMzTzY — Power to Decide (@powertodecide) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all those celebrating today! May the holiday bring you joy and peace. ?? pic.twitter.com/SGJToORl7n — NARAL (@NARAL) December 25, 2021

Holiday reminder: Reproductive freedom is a fundamental freedom. — NARAL (@NARAL) December 26, 2021

?? On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me



??Two abortion pills (mife & miso) and...



????????????? https://t.co/gNYB2FORX5 — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) December 26, 2021

NARAL was particularly bad.

This may be one of the most disturbing thing’s shared to @NARAL’s Twitter account — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 25, 2021

What do you do if you encounter disinformation during the holidays? Utilize our tried and true method of debunking disinformation: stop, drop, and call it out.

?? Stop the spread.

? Drop your assumptions.

?? Call it out and explain the disinformation. — NARAL (@NARAL) December 24, 2021

In addition to encouraging followers to further pro-abortion propaganda, NARAL used the holiday as a fundraising effort, which they tweeted about several times on Christmas Eve and Day, with certain tweets even connecting their fundraising effort to such a holy day.

This Christmas, we created a list of what we’d like to see under the tree.



1?? Abortion access

2?? Birth control

3?? Paid leave

4?? Reproductive freedom



Will you help us get everything on our list? https://t.co/otBghzCHiV — NARAL (@NARAL) December 24, 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The time to make a generous donation to power the fight for reproductive freedom and have it go *twice* as far. Give now. https://t.co/eoDKkc74DU ?? — NARAL (@NARAL) December 25, 2021

It's worth noting that NARAL's multiple tweets and retweets on celebrating Kwanzaa did not mention abortion.

FiveThirtyEight, which does not even exclusively cover abortion politics, also decided Christmas Day was the appropriate time for people to submit abortion stories.

Do you have an abortion story? We want to hear from you. https://t.co/y6rFyFfnHt — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 25, 2021

Ultimately, the tweet was ratioed. many users reacted by calling them out, with some also sharing pro-life stories.

My wife when she was single got pregnant w/ her boyfriend. He tried to pressure her into an abortion. She refused, so he broke up w/ her. She raised that child alone till I met her when he was 9 yrs old; I married her & adopted him. He is now 31 yrs old & I love him so much. — Luis Segarra (@LuisSeg7) December 25, 2021

“…on Christmas morning?” — AA7YA???? - Let's Go Brandon (@AA7YA) December 26, 2021

That's the spirit. Happy Christmas guys. — Tad (@TadBril) December 25, 2021

Yeah, I do. I was coerced and lied to and my son would be 21 years old today. I regret it and grieve him.https://t.co/DwE2OJqTFJ — Robin ?????? (@TruthAgape) December 26, 2021

Seriously who tweets this garbage on Christmas?! https://t.co/VmlrB8Gf1U — king guccy (@guccilibertaria) December 27, 2021

During a Christian holiday, a Democrat affiliated outlet solicits tales of human sacrifice.



Do you understand now? https://t.co/fCMyedgZ2o — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 26, 2021

When you try to be edgy and #deep and it does NOT turn out the way you thought it would go at all lol



The Virgin Mary chose life! https://t.co/hny67OSuUb pic.twitter.com/paM05rVKow — ??Oriyuki?? (@theskyscribe) December 26, 2021

Whatever the Christmas message means to different people, if it means politics to you, you're doing it wrong.