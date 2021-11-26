Of Course These Accounts Used Thanksgiving as A Day to Attack America

It was bound to happen. The College Democrats, which is the official student arm of the Democratic Party, used Thanksgiving as a day to attack America. The account did retweet positive sentiments about the holiday, though a significant portion as devoted to at least in part lament "genocide" and "colonialism."

Every year on the National Day of Mourning, Indigenous people in New England gather together to protest. To them, Thanksgiving serves as a reminder of the unjust treatment that Indigenous people have received since the 1620 Plymouth landing. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) November 25, 2021

Today we are in a Nat’l Day of Mourning. We stand with the Indigenous People of Turtle Island by recognizing & reflecting on the evils of genocide & colonialism. Today & everyday we affirm that we are on stolen land & that indigenous people are the rightful owners of this land. — CDA Black Caucus (@BLKCollegeDems) November 25, 2021

On this image we show many of the 21 Indian tribes that have roots in our beautiful state. From our colonist history to the ongoing assaults to native culture, we stand with the indigenous tribes in our backyard and across the country. @collegedemsmiss @CollegeDems pic.twitter.com/WJmpTnXvKD — College Democrats at Mississippi State University (@collegedemsmsu) November 25, 2021

We want to wish everyone a #HappyThanksgiving.



But we would be remiss not to acknowledge what this holiday truly is and what it means for Indigenous folks across the country. pic.twitter.com/SNJsbBaXWx — DC College Democrats (@dccollegedems) November 25, 2021

Louisiana has a rich community of native communities that have for years fought off the influence of imperialism and mass extension and exploitation efforts. CDLA is committed to strengthening our relationship with the communities that Louisiana was founded on. — College Democrats of Louisiana (@collegedemsla) November 25, 2021

The College Democrats has found itself in the news in recent months, and not in a good way. As Alex Thompson reported for POLITICO earlier this month, "Allegations of bigotry and calls for impeachment rock College Democrats," with a sub headline noting that "The situation is so bad that the DNC is considering disaffiliation with the national organization."

Mentioned in Thompson's reporting is Nourhan Mesba, the group's vice-president who was just elected in September yet may be impeached for anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli tweets she sent.

Another less than surprising reaction came from the Black Lives Matter account. There were no positive tweets from this account.

This #Thanksgiving we send our deepest love to families whose loved ones were stolen by state-sanctioned violence and white-supremacy.

May we offer a special prayer for those who will forever have an #EmptySeatAtTheTable. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

Colonization never ended. It just became normalized.



This nation was built on the stolen land of Indigenous people and the stolen labor and lives of our African Ancestors.



Find out which ancestral homeland you’re currently occupying here: https://t.co/x7iIsMDYCV — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/1Ob1RgBkvp — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 25, 2021

While all of the tweets were ratioed, that last one was massively ratioed, which our friends at Twitchy picked up on as well.

‘Since WHEN do you have a problem with THEFT?’ BLM’s Thanksgiving ‘greeting’ about dry turkey, stuffing, colonization, and ‘stolen land’ does not FLY https://t.co/WKvq8iQSwa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2021

Many Twitter users hit back at the BLM account over how one of their co-founders, Patrisse Cullors who is actually mentioned in the account's Twitter bio, has been hypocritical with her massive wealth.

Any of these 5 houses on “stolen land”? https://t.co/ECyzUUIkjS — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) November 26, 2021

Since when do you guys have a problem with theft? https://t.co/MdKSHeG0RM — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 26, 2021

It's also worth wondering if members of the squad 'celebrated' Thanksgiving in the same way. Actually, many of them didn't tweet about Thanksgiving at all. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not tweet at all on Thursday. Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) only tweeted addressing Omar's feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

A tweet from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) promoted the reconciliation spending bill.

From the #TeamTlaib family to you and yours, happy #Thanksgiving, #13thDistrictStrong. My team and I are so thankful for the honor of serving and fighting for you. Hope you have a safe and happy holiday. pic.twitter.com/7VzUZFxSQz — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 25, 2021

This #Thanksgiving, I'm especially thankful for my fellow #13thDistrictStrong warriors who never gave up fighting for or believing in the transformative investments we secured in #BuildBackBetter, from #GetTheLeadOut to childcare and more.



Cheers to you and many more victories. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 25, 2021

And Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called for making the commonwealth and country more "equitable."