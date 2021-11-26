Of Course These Accounts Used Thanksgiving as A Day to Attack America

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

It was bound to happen. The College Democrats, which is the official student arm of the Democratic Party, used Thanksgiving as a day to attack America. The account did retweet positive sentiments about the holiday, though a significant portion as devoted to at least in part lament "genocide" and "colonialism."

The College Democrats has found itself in the news in recent months, and not in a good way. As Alex Thompson reported for POLITICO earlier this month, "Allegations of bigotry and calls for impeachment rock College Democrats," with a sub headline noting that "The situation is so bad that the DNC is considering disaffiliation with the national organization."

Mentioned in Thompson's reporting is Nourhan Mesba, the group's vice-president who was just elected in September yet may be impeached for anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli tweets she sent. 

Another less than surprising reaction came from the Black Lives Matter account. There were no positive tweets from this account.

While all of the tweets were ratioed, that last one was massively ratioed, which our friends at Twitchy picked up on as well.

Many Twitter users hit back at the BLM account over how one of their co-founders, Patrisse Cullors who is actually mentioned in the account's Twitter bio, has been hypocritical with her massive wealth.

It's also worth wondering if members of the squad 'celebrated' Thanksgiving in the same way. Actually, many of them didn't tweet about Thanksgiving at all. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not tweet at all on Thursday. Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) only tweeted addressing Omar's feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). 

A tweet from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) promoted the reconciliation spending bill.

And Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called for making the commonwealth and country more "equitable."

Most Popular