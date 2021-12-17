Marxism

It Turns Out Argentina's Marxist Vice President Is a Real Fan of the White House's Talking Points on Inflation

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Katie highlighted, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday made a curious claim about inflation and the price of meat going up, specifically that it's due to "corporate greed" and "the greed of meat conglomerates." If that sounds like something a Marxist would appreciate, that's because one in fact has. 

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, or CFK, tweeted a clip of Tuesday's remarks with her own commentary.  

"Listen to it carefully. It is not Argentine and much less Peronist. She is the spokeswoman for the U.S. Government explaining the reason for the increase in prices, especially meat, which also suffer from U.S. consumers. 'The greed of the meat conglomerates.' Plop!," CFK's tweet translates to in English. 

Throughout her lengthy career, CFK has been seeing cozying up to Marxist dictators such as the Castros and Hugo Chávez. There's even a political philosophy named after CFK and her husband, Néstor Kirchner. Kirchnerism, described as "left-wing populism," has support from the Communist Party. 

The Communist Party (Extraordinary Congress), also known as PCCE, is described as "an Argentine communist party that advocates for Marxist-Leninist ideals. The PCCE is a part of the Frente de Todos, a kirchnerist coalition that, since the 2019 general election," "holds the majority of political power in Argentina."

When it comes to what the American people think, polls have consistently shown that voters blame President Joe Biden for inflation. 

As Spencer covered on Thursday, a recent Fox Business poll conducted December 11-14 showed a plurality of voters, at 47 percent, believe Biden's actions have only hurt inflation. 

Most Popular