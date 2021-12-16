Voters Know Biden Is Only Making Inflation Worse

A poll conducted by Fox Business from December 11 to 14 of 1,002 registered voters (with a margin of error +/- 3) shows that, as usual, the American people aren't buying the spin about inflation coming from the White House. After all, Jen Psaki can say whatever she wants, but when Americans fill up their gas tanks, buy their groceries, or pay their utility bills, they know things are bad, have been bad for months, and are only getting worse all thanks to Joe Biden.

Despite President Biden's tour around the country to flaunt his infrastructure plans and attempts to sell his administration's response to economic issues — record-high inflation, a flailing supply chain, etc. — 47 percent of Americans believe Biden's actions are only making inflation worse.

Yikes! Just 22% of Americans say Biden's actions are helping get inflation under control, per a new Fox Business poll. pic.twitter.com/AAh02D6guo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 15, 2021

In the last six months, 67 percent of Americans reported that inflation has caused them financial hardship, while only 17 percent of respondents said Biden's economic policies have helped them and 38 percent said they'd been hurt by Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

The "Build Back Better" honeymoon — if there ever was one — is definitely over. Just 22 percent of Americans said that Biden's agenda is helping get inflation under control. An additional 28 percent said that Biden's economic policies are making "no difference" when it comes to inflation, which is more bad news for the less than year-old Biden administration.

Asked about Biden's budget, 46 percent of Americans think that, if it's passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by the president, it would "push inflation higher," while only 21 percent think it would "help lower inflation" and a 28 percent say Biden's social spending plan would make "no difference," despite Democrat claims that it would help ease the pain being felt by Americans.

When thinking about the overall economic impact of Biden's social spending bill, 42 percent say it would hurt the economy, versus 36 percent who say it would help, while 19 percent said it would make no difference in the state of America's economy.

The Fox Business poll may reveal part of the reason Democrats — as Katie reported Wednesday — are possibly shelving Biden's social spending plan for the time being after it became, yet again, stalled in Congress due to concerns from some Democrat members of the Senate over adding to the deficit amid lasting inflation.

When it comes to what's keeping Americans up at night in terms of economic issues, 36 percent listed inflation and rising prices as the biggest issue the country faces, followed by 16 percent who cited government spending and the federal deficit while 13 percent said income inequality, 9 percent listed supply chain shortages, and 8 percent noted labor shortages as the biggest issue facing the American economy.

On the issue of labor shortages, 33 percent of Americans blame government benefits for the country's slow return to work while a smaller 19 percent cited concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus, 17 percent cited low wages, 16 percent said vaccine mandates, and 11 percent blamed lifestyle changes.

Compared to one year ago, just 17 percent of Americans say they're better off now, while 37 percent report being worse off — another repudiation of Biden's "Build Back Better" promise. When asked about the condition of the American economy, 76 percent say it is "fair" or "poor" while just 23 percent think the economy is in "excellent" or "good" condition. Nearly half of Americans — 45 percent — think the economy will only get worse in the next year while 26 percent believe it will remain in the same shape.

Due in part to economic woes and his inability or unwillingness to address them, Biden remains underwater when it comes to approval in the Fox Business poll with 51 percent disapproval, and 65 percent of Americans report being "dissatisfied" with how things are going in the United States in general. That number is up from 56 percent in November and 53 percent in April.

But before Biden faces voters again at the ballot box (if he follows through on his promised intention to run again), the midterms threaten to curtail his ability to get any policies through Congress. According to the Fox Business poll, Democrats are down by 4 in a generic congressional race, with 39 percent of Americans saying they'd vote for a Democrat compared to 43 percent who'd vote for the Republican running in their district.