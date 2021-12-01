Former Vice President Mike Pence Calls on U.S. Supreme Court to Send Roe v. Wade to 'Ash Heap of History'

While campaigning in 2016 as Donald Trump's running mate, Mike Pence made a statement reiterating his pro-life convictions, as he advocated sending Roe v. Wade to the "ash heap of history." On Tuesday, speaking before a crowd of pro-life activists and journalists at the National Press Club as part of an event with Susan B. Anthony List, the former vice president repeated such a line. For on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a case that could overturn Roe.

Not only did Pence point out that "we may well be on the verge of an era when the Supreme Court sends Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs," but he stuck to this hopeful theme of courage and perseverance. "And today, there is hope on the horizon that the days of Roe V. Wade are coming to an end," he also told the crowd.

Three of the nine justices on the Court were nominated by former President Donald Trump, an accomplishment of what's been heralded "the most pro-life administration in American history." The former vice president referred to to Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett a "all of whom are committed to upholding all the God given liberties enshrined in our Constitution."

Pence's speech didn't merely emphasize his pro-life convictions, it also laid out what's at stake in the case. With Dobbs, the justices considered the constitutionality of pre-viability bans via Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, a 2018 state law that prohibits abortions past 15 weeks.

Over the summer, Pence's organization, Advancing American Freedom, filed an amicus brief before the Court, which Townhall received an exclusive first look at. In no uncertain terms, the brief called on the Court to overturn Roe.

One talking point from the pro-life movement, as I have highlighted before, showcases how there is hope to be had because medical technology has evolved to show the humanity of the unborn child at 15 weeks.

"Thanks to advances in modern medicine, the humanity of a 15 week old child in the womb is undeniable. At 15 weeks of development, a baby’s face formed her. She has fingernails, eyebrows, and hair. She can make a fist, suck her thumb, and she has a beating heart. She can feel pain and she’s created in the image of God the same as you and me," Pence illustrated.

Speaking to critics who would call this ban "extreme," Pence pointed out that rather it is the United States' abortion laws which are extreme. Only seven nations allow for elective abortions past 20-weeks, with the United States being one of them, joining the likes of China and North Korea.

Another argument emphasized by Pence, and the pro-life movement overall, is to highlight the Left's hypocrisy in idolizing Europe. A majority of European countries, however, prohibit abortions past 12 weeks. Madeline covered a Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) study pointing to such analysis.

Pence's argument did not merely focus on the humanity of the unborn, though, or a yearning to get America more in tune with the rest of the world when it comes to our abortion laws. Rather, it was an appeal to allow states to decide for themselves what their abortion laws shall be.

With Roe and its companion case of Doe v. Bolton as the law of the land, state legislatures are severely restricted in what pro-life laws they can pass and expect to be upheld. In reminding that "Americans are ready for an end to the judicial tyranny of Roe v. Wade, from there Pence also said that "Americans are ready for a return of this issue back to their democratically elected representatives and the people."

Pence went on to remind what a post-Roe country would look like, including as it relates to a democratic society. "And this is an important point to stress because the left desperately wants to obscure it, the end of Roe does not mean an end to the debate over abortion. There will still be plenty of debate, but the decisions will no longer be made by unelected judges, but by elected officials chosen by and accountable to the American people," he shared.

While Pence warned of the pro-abortion nature of the Biden administration, he did also reference a cause for celebration, as a record-setting amount of over 500 pro-life laws have been considered at the state level this year.

"And while I can’t say how the Supreme Court will rule, today I can say with absolute confidence that the tide has turned for the pro-life movement and momentum for the cause of life has never been stronger. Life is winning across America," the former Vice President declared towards the end of his speech.

Lest there was any question as to how the audience felt about the speech, there were applause lines throughout. SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called it the best on the issue that she had heard.

During Wednesday's oral arguments, many justices brought up some of the very points Pence did. As Katie reported, Chief Justice John Roberts addressed international abortion laws, for instance.

A decision is expected sometime in late June of next year.