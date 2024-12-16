Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco
Ketanji Brown Jackson Performed in a Woke Broadway Production

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 16, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in a “queer” rendition of “Romeo and Juliet.”

According to USA TODAY, Jackson’s role in the production, “&Juliet,” was a one-night-only, walk-on role. 

Reportedly, the musical is about what would have happened if Juliet continued after Romeo. 

Just before Jackson’s first rehearsal for her Broadway debut, she spoke to CBS Mornings.

“I feel very much in my element,” she said. “I just always loved theater and I felt very comfortable on stage. I was always performing from when I was really young.”

On “&Juliet” specifically, Jackson said that “It’s a story about female empowerment and women’s ability to do what they want to do to control their own destiny. I think it’s a wonderful message.”

“I grew up a theater kid…when I got into high school, I did speech and debate and I had these two different loves: the law and theater. And so, being the first black woman Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage…that has been a dream of mine all of these years,” she said, adding that she acted at Harvard with Matt Damon.

“I just also think it’s very important to remind people that justices are human beings, that we have dreams, and that we are public servants. We are not so detached from the people that we serve,” she said.

