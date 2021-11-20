Oh Boy... Andrew Cuomo is Tweeting About the Rittenhouse Verdict on What Was Already a Busy News Day for Him

When it comes to the Rittenhouse "not guilty" verdict, there are some people you'd think would be the last you'd expect to comment, yet they insert their opinions nevertheless. One of them is former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who on Friday took a break for tweeting about COVID, Letitia James, and his own scandals, to weigh in on a jury deciding the way that they did.

It's especially rich that Cuomo would be tweeting about a non guilty verdict, considering that he has an upcoming arraignment in January for a misdemeanor charge of "knowingly and intentionally the class A misdemeanor of Forcible Touching."

The arraignment was supposed to have taken place on November 17, but was moved to January 7 because the complaint was considered "potentially defective."

The tweet got massively ratioed, especially when it comes to Cuomo's word choice of "a stain" and "values."

Others pointed to how courts are supposed to work.

Friday was a busy news day not merely for Rittenhouse, but because Cuomo may be in further trouble. Grace Ashford reported for The New York Times that "Assembly Report on Cuomo Contains Grounds for Impeachment, Lawmaker Says." That lawmaker, by the way, is a Democrat.

As Ashford reported:

An investigation by the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has found that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration “materially misrepresented” the extent of deaths that occurred in nursing homes in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an assemblyman who reviewed the report. The assemblyman, Phil Steck, a Democrat who represents Colonie, N.Y., said that the report’s findings would have been enough to begin impeachment proceedings against Mr. Cuomo, had he remained in office. The report, which is expected to be made public early next week, is the result of a broad inquiry into Mr. Cuomo’s behavior in office. Investigators delved into sexual harassment accusations, the undercounting of nursing home deaths, and the circumstances surrounding his multimillion dollar book deal. Mr. Steck said that the findings of the report would have been sufficient grounds to impeach Mr. Cuomo if he had not resigned, calling it “right, just and fair.” He also said that based on the report, “it would be a very reasonable inference” that there was some correlation between Mr. Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal and his administration’s manipulation of nursing home death data.

it's also worth reminding that Cuomo also came under fire for yet another scandal, when it was revealed in March that he made sure to prioritize scarce COVID testing for his friends, family, and fellow office holders.