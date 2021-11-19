Joy Reid Not Hosting Friday Night Show, Still Joins in to Decry 'Slave Catchers on Right,' Rittenhouse Verdict

Everyone was dying to know what racist race-baiter Joy Reid had to say on tonight's episode of "The ReidOut," her show on MSNBC. As it turns out, though, she wasn't even hosting tonight, since she was on a flight today for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. However, she still joined in to discuss the Rittenhouse "not guilty" verdict with fill-in host Jason Johnson.

Not only did Reid lambast the verdict, she brought up one of her favorite talking points, decrying America's racist past.

Joy Reid argues Kyle Rittenhouse is a modern-day incarnation of slave catchers b/c both have been given "the right to inflict violence in the name of protecting property," which is "the foundation creation of" America.



"I mean, this is what we expected to happen because I think we have to keep in mind when we're watching the criminal justice system at work, that it was designed to do exactly what it did today. Gun laws helped to enhance the design to allow this verdict to happen today," Reid claimed, also managing to complain about the Second Amendment.

"This country was built on the idea of white men had a particular kind of freedom and a particular kind of citizen ship that only they have. That gives, you know, from the slave catchers on the right to inflict violence in the name of protecting property. That's like the foundational creation of the United States," she went on to lament.

Ann Coulter was particularly excited about the panel of progressives and their lamentations.

From there, the program featured a whole litany of grievances about white people endangering people at Black Lives Matter protesters, as highlighted by NewsBusters' Curtis Houck.

IRONY ALERT: Al Sharpton warns BLM activists about "right-wingers" who are "baiting violence" and stirring division b/c "some of the violence" and burning of buildings in Minneapolis was done by the right.



MSNBC and NBC legal analyst Paul Butler agrees, saying whites will now be bringing "semi-assault gun[s]" to BLM protests and conducting mass shootings in the name of "political discourse."



Elie Mystal memorably and bizarrely ranted about "people who are chewing on rosemary like a cow saying it tastes bitter. It's like you idiot, it's supposed to go in the soup." He went on reference "a whole soup of racism and if you only pull out one bit or another bit like you might miss the whole meal here and black people like the meal."

Not only is Reid particularly racist, her guests are as well. Who can forget how she and her guests treated Lieutenant Governor-Elect Winsome Sears (R-VA), a fellow Black woman, and the first woman and first Black woman elected to the position in Virginia.

Reid had taken to tweeting earlier in the day about the verdict, specifically to complain about Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided in the case.

Reid even mourned the loss of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, convicted criminals who the jury found Rittenhouse killed in self-defense.

Rosenbaum was convicted of multiple accounts of sexual contact of a minor, and had been charged with even more, but he had agreed to a plea deal. The court had also been asked to revoke his probation. He was out on bond over a domestic abuse battery accusation.

Grosskreutz was convicted of a crime for using firearm while intoxicated and was armed with a handgun when he was shot. He admitted on the stand during trial that Rittenhouse did not shoot him until Grosskreutz pointed his gun at him and advanced on him.

Reid's blog post for Friday focused on the Rittenhouse trial, naturally. "Kyle Rittenhouse trial was designed to protect white conservatives who kill," the headline screamed. An MSNBC tweet claimed that "[t]he jury’s decision in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was a dangerous endorsement of a violent vision."

You should go live to your reporter at the courthouse!



Townhall columnist Larry O'Connor made reference to how Judge Schroeder banned MSNBC from the courthouse after reports surfaced that someone from the outlet had been recording the jury.