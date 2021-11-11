Tucker Defends Rittenhouse Use of Force Against a Pedophile Who 'Tried to Touch the Wrong Minor'

During his show Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended Kyle Rittenhouse's use of deadly force against Joseph Rosenbaum.

"A rapist called Joseph Rosenbaum was released from a mental hospital and then went directly to join the mob that was burning downtown Kenosha," Carlson said. "Rosenbaum died as he had lived, trying to touch an unwilling minor."

Tucker Carlson weighs in on the latest developments from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, including the following line: “A rapist called Joseph Rosenbaum … died as he had lived, trying to touch an unwilling minor.” pic.twitter.com/HwWxe4IaXF — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 11, 2021

Rosenbaum was a convicted pedophile and felon who raped multiple children. He spent a decade in prison before attacking Rittenhouse on the street in Kenosha during Black Lives Matter rioting last summer. Rittenhouse was 17-years-old at the time.

The Pima County (Arizona) Clerk of Courts confirm Rosenbaum was charged by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape. The victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old. He was convicted of two amended counts as part of a plea deal. The victims were five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old. He was on the Wisconsin sex offender registry for an Arizona offense (he no longer appears on it because he’s deceased). That’s the child molestation case. The 11 charges were amended in a plea deal, and Rosenbaum was convicted of amended counts. According to online court records, Rosenbaum was sentenced to 10 years on Dec. 12, 2002 for sexual contact of a minor, and then sentenced to 2 years, 6 months for sexual contact of a minor related to the same 2002 incident. He was put on lifetime probation on Dec. 16, 2002. However, The court was asked to revoke his program after he was accused of consuming synthetic cannabinoid and alcohol, failing to participate in sex offender treatment, and having accessed sexually oriented materials deemed inappropriate by the probation officer.

The other two men Rittenhouse shot, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, also had lengthy criminal records.

Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender who was out on bond for a domestic abuse batteryaccusation and was caught on video acting aggressively earlier that night. Huber was a felon convicted in a strangulation case who was recently accused of domestic abuse. Grosskreutz was convicted of a crime for use of a firearm while intoxicated and was armed with a handgun when shot.

Grosskreutz survived and admitted during testimony this week he pointed a loaded gun at Rittenhouse.