Did Gov. Tony Evers Come Up with the Worst Statement on the Rittenhouse Verdict?

After a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse "not guilty" of all counts on Friday, far too many on the left were quick to pounce, including and especially political figures who one would hope would know better. From members of Congress to President Joe Biden himself, these takes continue to treat Rittenhouse unfairly. Perhaps the worst one though, comes from Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), the sitting governor of Wisconsin.

The statement comes from his official governor's Twitter account and is posted to the Office of the Governor's website.

Here's my statement regarding the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial. pic.twitter.com/YekSP9F5Cb — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 19, 2021

Even President Biden could bring himself to admit that "we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," in his also problematic statement. Gov. Evers couldn't bring himself to do that in his statement, which served as an attempt to further his "equity" agenda:

“No verdict will be able to bring back the lives of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or heal Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries, just as no verdict can heal the wounds or trauma experienced by Jacob Blake and his family. No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity,accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve. “Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have spent the last year working every day together toward healing. This case and the resulting national spotlight on the Kenosha community and our state have undoubtedly reopened wounds that have not yet fully healed. I echo the calls of local Kenosha community leaders and join them in asking everyone who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in any community to please only do so safely and peacefully. We must have peace in Kenosha and our communities, and any efforts or actions aimed at sowing division are unwelcome in our state as they will only hinder that healing. “I’ve seen the pain and the frustration of so many, and we must remain steadfast in our commitment to ending violence in our communities, supporting victims and survivors as they heal from trauma, and rooting out the disparities that are so often inextricably linked to that violence and trauma. We must be unwavering in our promise to build a state where every kid, person, and family can live their life free of violence and have every chance to be successful. “We must move forward, together, more united and more motivated to build the sort of future we want for our state—one that is just, one that is equitable, and one where every person has the resources and opportunity to thrive—and I will not stop working to achieve that vision.”

Such a statement leaves out key information, which is that, again, a jury found Rittenhouse to have killed Huber and Rosenbaum as a matter of self-defense.

Huber was convicted in a strangulation case and had recently been accused of domestic abuse.

Rosenbaum was convicted of multiple accounts of sexual contact of a minor, and had been charged with even more, but he had agreed to a plea deal. The court had also been asked to revoke his probation. He was out on bond over a domestic abuse battery accusation.

Grosskreutz was convicted of a crime for using firearm while intoxicated and was armed with a handgun when he was shot. He admitted on the stand during trial that Rittenhouse did not shoot him until Grosskreutz pointed his gun at him and advanced on him.

The rioting and looting which resulted in these deaths and injuries stemmed from the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer on August 23, 2020. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, who it was reported in January was not charged, claimed Blake was armed with a knife, something Blake himself admitted. The media had still claimed that Blake was unarmed though, despite having no evidence.

Evers was elected in 2018, and so was in office during the Blake shooting and resulting rioting.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI), whose 1st district of Wisconsin includes Kenosha, did not weigh in on the jury deliberations until after the verdict came down. However, during his Wednesday Fox News appearance, he called out the "catastrophic consequences" of the liberal talking point to defund the police faced by Kenosha. Fox News' John Roberts pointed out that "I've heard more than a few people suggest that if the National Guard was available on August the 25th 2020, what we saw happen, might not have happened.

LISTEN: "What's so important is that following the jury's decision, people express themselves in a legal manner consistent with the First Amendment"-@RepBryanSteil discusses how authorities in his district is preparing for a verdict in the Rittenhouse trial #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/PewjSJuR1W — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) November 17, 2021

On November 13, Spencer reported that Gov. Evers put 500 guardsmen on standby for the trial's verdict.