BREAKING: Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Be Charged

Well, Kenosha should prepare for more rioting and overall unrest. The officer who shot Jacob Blake during a domestic dispute which left him paralyzed from the waist down will not be charged in the shooting. The incident occurred on August 23, 2020. It sparked days of rioting that added to a tumultuous summer of leftist violence that raged across the country, especially in the cities. It became a 2020 issue regarding law and order. The officer who shot Blake, Rusten Sheskey, claimed that Blake was armed with a knife (via WaPo):

A Kenosha police officer will face no criminal charges for shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back and paralyzing him, an incident that touched off several days of intense protests against police and later unraveled into violent and deadly street clashes between demonstrators. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced in a Tuesday news conference that his office would not seek charges against Rusten Sheskey, the 31-year-old Kenosha police officer who has been on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice since the Aug. 23 shooting. Blake, who witnesses said had been trying to break up an argument between two women, was unarmed and shot as he walked back toward his vehicle. Graveley said the decision was based on a review of more than 40 hours of squad video, and more than 200 reports totaling over 1,500 pages.

Gov. Tony Evers has deployed the National Guard to the city. We’ll keep you updated, but don’t be shocked if rioting ensues in the coming days. We'll see how Democrats and the liberal media react to any new unrest, as they've defended or justified the leftist rioting for most of the year.