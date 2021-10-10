Another Democrat is Less Than Thrilled with Schumer's Speech Which Prompted Viral Reaction from Joe Manchin

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) went on such a tirade about the GOP position when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, that it promoted quite the viral reaction from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), as Leah reported. Another Democrat, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) has now also taken issue with the speech, specifically the "timing" and because leaders need more "civility" with each other.

During the most recent episode of "Fox News Sunday," host Chris Wallace played a clip of Leader Schumer's speech, pointing out to Sen. Coons, "do you really want to tick off not only every Republican senator, but also the one key Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, that you need to pass anything in the Senate?"

Sen. Coons acknowledged that "frankly, I agree with the reasons why Senator Schumer was so frustrated

because, as he saw it, "this standoff over the debt limit was risky, was unnecessary, was a manufactured crisis," he also had concerns with the speech. While he "completely understand[s]" Schumer's "deep frustration," Coons also pointed out that "the timing may not have been the best."

As Coons also noted:

...But partly why Senator Manchin had his head in his hands was he thinks our leaders should be talking to each other directly. And all of us agree that we need more civility in our Congress and our country. If we're going to solve problems facing the American people, we have to be able to work together.

The speech from Schumer whose "timing" Sen. Coons took issue with came on Thursday night, after 11 Republicans had just voted in favor of allowing a vote to proceed to raise the debt ceiling for a short-term period. After that procedural vote passed 68-31, the Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling along party lines, but 50-48.

That Republicans agreed not to filibuster was due to an agreement forged by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which Democrats accepted, including Schumer. As part of the compromise, Democrats will ultimately have to vote on a higher debt-limit number.

Many Republicans, including and especially former President Donald Trump, saw it as McConnell having caved.

"Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again. He’s got all of the cards with the debt ceiling, it’s time to play the hand. Don’t let them destroy our Country!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/YfDejLfade — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 6, 2021

Derek Hunter had another take. "Sorry, But McConnell Actually Did The Right Thing," he offered in a column for Townhall published Sunday morning.

Regardless, as Alan Fram reported with the Associated Press, McConnell is done helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling again. Such is another reaction to Schumer's speech, according to Fram's reporting:

McConnell said Friday that he made his decision to refuse future help because of his opposition to the huge domestic bill and because of a “bizarre spectacle” on the Senate floor by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. After the bill passed, Schumer criticized Republicans for trying to push the country over “the cliff’s edge” by opposing the debt limit extension. “In light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China, I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement,” McConnell wrote.

Democrats will have to vote once more in December to raise the debt ceiling.