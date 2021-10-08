Schumer Angers Republicans, Manchin With Debt Ceiling Speech. West Virginia Dem's Reaction Goes Viral.

A clip of Senate Majority Chuck Schumer’s speech after the upper chamber raised the debt ceiling went viral, not so much for what he was saying, but because of Sen. Joe Manchin’s reaction to it behind him.

A frustrated Manchin was filmed shaking his head, putting his hands over his face, and appearing to mouth “this is crazy” as the New York Democrat railed against Republicans.

“Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work,” Schumer said. “Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling — but said Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn out, convoluted, and risky reconciliation process.”

Manchin then put his hands over his face before eventually getting up and walking out. After the speech he was reportedly seen speaking to Schumer.

The West Virginia Democrat confirmed he was frustrated with Schumer’s remarks to reporters afterwards.

"I didn't think it was appropriate at this time," Manchin said.

"I just think that basically what we've got to do is find a pathway forward, to make sure that we de-weaponize. We have to de-weaponize. You can't be playing politics. None of us can—on both sides," he said.

"I'm just saying ... civility is gone, OK? And I'm not going to be part of getting rid of that but I'm gonna try to bring it back," Manchin added.

Manchin tells us he didn't like Schumer's speech after the vote to break a filibuster on the debt ceiling.

Manchin wasn’t the only one who took issue with Schumer’s remarks. Republican Sen. John Thune, one of the 11 GOP senators who voted to end debate on the measure, also blasted the speech.

"I thought it was totally out of line. I just thought it was an incredibly partisan speech after we had just helped him solve a problem," Thune said. "I let him have it."