Is MSNBC's Top Legal Correspondent Confused About How the Senate Work? His Tweet Suggests He Might Be.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 5:45 PM
As they'd rather stick to fiscal sanity over passing a $3.5 trillion budget, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are being derided by progressives more than usual lately, and that's saying something. Some of the takes people are sharing are particularly dumb, including and especially from people who have such a large platform.

How many people live in one senator's state is irrelevant, considering it's the Senate. Each state has two senators regardless of their population. This is all laid out in the Constitution. Further, the Senate is actually more democratic than it used to be before the 17th amendment was ratified in 1913, resulting in the popular election of all senators. 

For anyone who thinks the Senate is too dysfunctional and not representative today, they should check out what the official Senate website has to say about what led up to the 17th amendment:

Following the Civil War, disputes among state legislators over Senate elections resulted in numerous deadlocks, leaving some Senate seats vacant for long periods of time. The Delaware legislature reached a stalemate in 1895, taking 217 ballots over a period of 114 days. Delaware remained without representation in the U.S. Senate for two years...

It's in the U.S. House of Representatives where population matters. West Virginia is indeed a small state, which is why it only has three members in the House and Arizona has nine.  

Meanwhile, California, as the most populous state in the country, has 53 members in the House. 

Other Twitter users have pointed out that the same example could be used for smaller states, including those liberals are particularly fond of.

For what it's worth, Melber is not merely the host of "The Beat with Ari Melber." He's also a graduate of Cornell University, where he got his law degree and has served as a chief legal correspondent and legal analyst for various programs and networks. 

During Thursday's show, Melber spent a significant portion of the program talking about Manchin, at one point saying "we do facts around here." 

Melber isn't the only one with such idiotic hot takes about Manchin, math, and the Senate. As Matt highlighted, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had to be reminded that 52 is larger than 48. 

It's hilarious, but it's also pretty scary that Sanders has such a warped view of math when he's the one who wrote and proudly owns the $3.5 trillion budget proposal. 

