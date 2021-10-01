What's Hilarious About Bernie Sanders' Rant Against Joe Manchin

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is not happy. The self-described democratic socialist wants that massive spending bill. It has all his goodie items in it—and Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) came and set that plan on fire. Manchin said the bill was fiscal insanity. Both senators came under extreme pressure especially from the far-left flank of the party. They didn’t flinch. I guess we're fortunate that both are fiercely independent and do what’s best for their respective states—which is exactly their job. Bernie, however, wasn’t having any of it.

“2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill,” he wrote.

2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2021

My dude, it's 52 Senators are defeating what 48 Senators want. https://t.co/RGeuln0NBr — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 1, 2021

I mean, 48 isn’t a majority. https://t.co/rufzaimqr7 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 1, 2021

Bernie… it’s 52 Senators defeating what 48 senators want. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) October 1, 2021

Well, 48 senators are not a majority, pal. That’s what a lot of people are saying. Actually—no. No one needs to say that because it’s basic math. It’s a fact. Fifty-two senators are opposed to this spending plan—that’s a majority. It circles back to the Left’s inability to crunch numbers. They don’t know math which is why all their proposals are trash. In the eleventh hour, Democrats tried to sell the idea that this $3.5 trillion plan was essentially free. Not true. Also, this came after some argued that $3.5 trillion wasn’t a lot of money, so which is it, fellas?

Democrats and their allies fail at math. I, for one, am shocked.