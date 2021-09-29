Here We Go: More Figures Subpoenaed By January 6 Select Committee

Eleven figures were subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee on Wednesday night, as Rebecca Beitsch reported for The Hill. One key name is Katrina Pierson who worked for former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Another one is Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of Mick Mulvaney, who held various roles in the Trump administration in addition to serving as a member of Congress from 2011-2017.

The focus of this press release and list of subpoenas is on the individuals and organizations involved in the January 6 rally and others.

The latest subpoenas target "Women for America First," the group that organized the rally on the Ellipse where Trump spoke on Jan 6.



According to a press release from the committee, the other nine helped organize January 6 rallies in favor of then President Trump. Most of them are women, just as most of them are affiliated with Women for America First (WFAF). In fact, the first two names are Amy and Kylie Kremer, co-founders of the group, with the former serving as chair and the latter as executive director.

WFAF organized several other post-election rallies supporting Trump, including on November 14, 2020 and December 12, 2020. The group also organized "March for Trump" nationwide bus tours, the press release thought worth mentioning.

These individuals were subpoenaed because they were "tied to the events and rallies leading up to the January 6th insurrection, including the January 6th rally at the Ellipse that immediately preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The subpoenas were sent to 11 individuals as part of the Select Committee’s efforts to collect information from them and their associated entities on the planning, organization, and funding of those events."

Pierson, as the press release claims, was "reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5th and 6th rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies." Mulvaney is of interested because she is listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 as "VIP Lead."

"The subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers," the press release reads further down.

"The Select Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend to the House and its relevant committees corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations. The inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6, 2021," the letters read in part.

The quote is also highlighted in the press release and is attributed to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the select committee's chairman.

The others not mentioned above include:

Cynthia Chafian , submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6th rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition.

, submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6th rally, and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition. Caroline Wren , listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Advisor.”

, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Advisor.” Justin Caporale , of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Project Manager.”

, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Project Manager.” Tim Unes , of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Stage Manager.”

, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Stage Manager.” Megan Powers , of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.”

, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance.” Hannah Salem , of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.”

, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications.” Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “On-Site Supervisor.”

The committee also subpoenaed other key figures last Thursday, including Mark Meadows, chief of staff at the time; Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications and the White House director of social media at the time; Steve Bannon; and Kash Patel, chief of staff to then Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.