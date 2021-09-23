Key Figures Subpoenaed by January 6 Select Committee

Days after word got out that the January 6 select committee was going to issue subpoenas, those subpoenas have indeed come. They've come for some pretty key figures, too.

Subpoenas were issued to:

- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

- Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino

- Former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel

- Former Trump advisor Stephen Bannon — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 23, 2021

Those figures, according to Luke Broadwater for the New York Times, include Mark Meadows, chief of staff at the time; Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications and the White House director of social media at the time; Steve Bannon; and Kash Patel, chief of staff to then Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

As Broadwater also wrote:

In letters transmitting the subpoenas, the committee said it was seeking information about Mr. Trump’s actions in the run-up to and during the riot. Mr. Bannon was present at a meeting at the Willard Hotel the day before the violence, when plans were discussed to try to overturn the results of the election the next day, the committee stated. He was quoted as saying, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” Mr. Meadows was involved in the planning of efforts to subvert the results of the election, the committee asserted. Mr. Scavino was in contact with Mr. Trump and others who planned the rallies that preceded the violence of Jan. 6, and Mr. Patel was reportedly in constant contact with Mr. Meadows on the day of the assault, the committee said.

The letters for each of the men are available online, via the January 6 committee website. A press release also mentions Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the select committee:

“The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations,” wrote Chairman Thompson, underscoring the Select Committee’s authority established by House Resolution 503.

Patel and Bannon are expected to appear at depositions on October 14, while Meadows and Scavino are expected to on October 15.