NYT Quietly Edited Comment About 'Pro-Israel... Influential Lobbyists and Rabbis' When Covering AOC's Tears

As Katie covered yesterday, squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a meltdown on the House floor after changing her vote against funding the Israel Iron Dome to "present." That's not the only thing that was changed, though. Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brian Flood reported for Fox News that a piece by Catie Edmonson for The New York Times contained an edit with regards to AOC's vote.

"Minutes before the vote closed, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tearfully huddled with her allies before switching her vote to 'present.' The tableau underscored how wrenching the vote was for even outspoken progressives, who have been caught between their principles and the still powerful pro-Israel voices in their party, such as influential lobbyists and rabbis," Edmonson's piece at one point read.

R/T is not endorsement (I just can't find the screenshot otherwise) but I do think most #Jews find it offensive - if not outright #antisemitic - to frame #rabbis as coercive conspiring emotional blackmailers into true belief - @AOC can make up her own mind - do better @nytimes: https://t.co/6yTw1qOwPT — Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn (@SaraHirschhorn1) September 24, 2021

Times editor forgot to take out the open antisemitism. Whoops! https://t.co/49ekbtllVT — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 24, 2021

“caught” between their principles and, uh, powerful jews? https://t.co/mNJCc41jMG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2021

It now reads: "Minutes before the vote closed, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tearfully huddled with her allies before switching her vote to 'present.' The tableau underscored how wrenching the vote was for even outspoken progressives, who have been caught between their principles and the still powerful pro-Israel voices in their party. (A spokesman for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment on her change of position.)"

Subsequent passages of Edmonson's reporting, which still remain, are also noteworthy, in how they frame Democratic leadership's motivations for the vote:

Privately, some progressive lawmakers were furious with Representative Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat, who pushed for the vote on Iron Dome funding after it was removed from the broader spending bill this week. His maneuver appeared to be intended to calm Israeli officials, who had watched with alarm as the fight unfolded on Capitol Hill and had closely followed previous efforts by young, liberal lawmakers to cut off U.S. military aid to Israel. After Yair Lapid, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, called Mr. Hoyer and emphasized the need for the House to approve the request as soon as possible, the congressman assured him that progressives’ initial revolt was no more than a “technical delay,” according to an account of the call released by Mr. Lapid’s office. Hours later, Mr. Hoyer announced that the House would vote to approve the funding later in the week.

Edmonson also made reference to a memorable floor speech from Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), with her reporting that the congressman gave "an angry speech" in response to anti-Semitic remarks from squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Reagan had reported on the exchange after it took place on Thursday.

In Florida, supporting our ally Israel is not a partisan issue. Bravo to my colleague @RepTedDeutch for standing up to the hateful comments from other members of the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/rnWRxMw0rN — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) September 23, 2021

"I will not support an effort to enable war crimes and human rights abuses and violence," the congresswoman claimed. "We cannot be talking only about Israelis’ need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system and are dying from what Human Rights Watch has said are war crimes."

Thank you @RepTedDeutch for your passionate defense of our ally Israel and for standing up to the vicious, dangerous lies spoken on the House floor by Rep. Tlaib about our democratic ally. https://t.co/W6m48iFPxJ — AIPAC - Text IRON DOME to 73075 (@AIPAC) September 23, 2021

The only edit or correction which appears at the bottom of the piece, as of Friday afternoon, is from September 23, is as follows: "An earlier version of this article misstated the final tally for the funding vote. It was 420 to 9, not 490 to 9."