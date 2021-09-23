House Democrats

House Dem Condemns Tlaib's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Dem Condemns Tlaib's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

House progressive lawmaker and “squad” member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), was given harsh criticism by a fellow House Democrat on the floor of the lower chamber on Thursday. Tlaib spoke in opposition to a standalone bill giving funding to the Iron Dome, after House Democrats removed $1 billion in funding for the Iron Dome from the continuing resolution at the demand of progressives.

"I firmly believe our country must oppose selling weapons to anyone, anywhere without human rights law compliance," she said on the House floor ahead of the vote.

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) rightfully accused Tlaib of anti-Semitism in response to her recent comments about Israel.

"I cannot allow one of my colleagues to stand on floor of House and label Jewish democratic state of Israel an apartheid state...my colleague who just besmirched our ally,” Deutch said on the House floor. “...when there's no place on map for one Jewish state, that's anti-Semitism.”

Tlaib also condemned Israel as an "apartheid government" in a series of tweets.

The House passed the standalone funding bill giving $1 billion to the Iron Dome on Thursday afternoon by an overwhelming majority.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Vice News Steps on a Rake With Shoddy COVID Piece. Will They Be Flagged for Misinformation?
Matt Vespa
A New Hunter Biden Deal Has Been Revealed…in Libya
Katie Pavlich
San Francisco's Democrat Mayor Was Caught Partying Maskless...Her Reasoning Is Pathetic
Matt Vespa
DHS to Award 'Climate Resilience Prizes' While Ignoring Border Crisis
Spencer Brown

Border Patrol in Del Rio Asked Biden for Help in June. It Never Came.
Spencer Brown
Pelosi Responds to Archbishop of San Francisco Condemning the Women’s Health Protection Act
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular