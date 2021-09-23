Poll: Supermajority of Americans Want EcoHealth Alliance Subpoenaed

EcoHealth Alliance has been the center of attention some shady situations to do with the Wuhan coronavirus, including and especially when it comes to funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where the virus likely originated from. It thus makes sense that a supermajority of taxpayers would want EcoHealth Alliance to have to testify, which is what the results of a September poll from Lincoln Park Strategies found.

The poll asked respondents the following:

The Biden Administration has reported that because of a lack of cooperation from China, it will be difficult to determine the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be from an accidental leak at a Wuhan lab or another cause. To date, U.S. scientists that worked directly with the Wuhan lab and sent U.S. tax dollars to the facility for dangerous coronavirus experiments have refused to answer questions from Congress. Experts say subpoenas are needed in order to compel cooperation from scientists who may have information about the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on what you know about this issue, do you support or oppose Congress subpoenaing testimonies from scientists who worked directly with the Wuhan lab that many experts believe may have caused the pandemic?

Sure enough, 75 percent of both Republicans and Democrats support subpoenaing EcoHealth Alliance to testify, as do 60 percent of Independents.

The poll was conducted from September 10-15 with 1,000 adults and a margin of error of approximately 3.1 percent.

The White Coat Waste Project has been sounding the alarm about EcoHealth Alliance, the WIV, and Dr. Anthony Fauci from the start. The organization commissioned the poll by Lincoln Park Strategies.

Along with an action item urging readers to contact their members of Congress, a Tuesday blog post from the organization noted:

Remember that we busted EcoHealth for repeatedly violating federal law by failing to disclose how much of your money it sent to the Wuhan lab. It ignored safety precautions when capturing wild bats for experiments, too. And new reports show that the group wanted to supercharge coronaviruses and release them into the wild! So, it might not surprise you that EcoHealth has refused to answer questions from Congress about the dangerous gain-of-function animal experiments it shipped our tax dollars to and conducted in cooperation with the Wuhan Animal Lab. But, Congress has the authority to compel EcoHealth to answer questions by issuing a subpoena, and that’s what a supermajority of taxpayers wants to see.

Suspicions have abounded for months about EcoHealth Alliance and its president, Dr. Peter Daszak.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), in a conversation with Townhall from May, warned that Daszak had "corrupted" an investigation into the origins of the pandemic condutced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January and February.

Daszak was the only American who China allowed to partake in the investigation, as the lead of the Animal and Environment subgroup. Unsurprisingly, the report on that investigation dismissed the lab leak theory as a matter of "conspiracy theories."

Further, a FOIA request into Dr. Faui's emails revealed an exchange between him and Daszak from April 2020, in which the latter thanks the former for downplaying the lab leak theory.

This is also not surprising, considering EcoHealth Alliance was found to have used federal grant money to fund the bat coronaviruses that went on at the Wuhan lab.

"Taxpayers have a right to know what took place at the notorious Wuhan Animal Lab that may have led to the outbreak of COVID-19. It is unacceptable that U.S. scientists who worked directly with the lab and funneled U.S. tax dollars to the facility for dangerous coronavirus experiments on animals refuse to answer questions from Congress that could help determine the origins of the pandemic. We encourage Congress to use its authority to subpoena EcoHealth to testify on what happened inside the lab and get the answers the supermajority of taxpayers are asking for and so desperately deserve," Justin Goodman, the vice president of advocacy and public policy of the organization said in response to the poll.

Bipartisan legislative efforts to hold EcoHealth Alliance accountable, mostly through withholding of funds, have been making headlines as well.