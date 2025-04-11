Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Brutal Takeaway About Kamala Harris After Reading This Book

The book "Fight" by Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen has been making the rounds among political and news junkies. It’s an unflinching look into the 2024 election, and the chaos that engulfed the Democrats after Nancy Pelosi executed an intra-party coup that booted Joe Biden off the ticket. Kamala Harris got liberals to cut checks, but she was an appalling candidate.

Liberal America got swamped trying to defend too many fronts, all of which they did poorly. They tried to say Joe was mentally sharp, only for him to get obliterated by Trump in the June debate on CNN. They tried to convince the public that Kamala was a qualified candidate—she wasn’t. They tried to convince the electorate that their immensely unpopular agenda was a recipe for success that should continue for another four years. There are others, but when you have crap food and staff—defeat is inevitable.

“If she ran for dogcatcher, she'd lose,” says @SeanSpicer about Kamala Harris, after he read a new book about the 2024 campaign, “Fight,” by @amieparnes and @jonallendc. “It is so bad, when you start to read how horrible of a candidate she was, about the staff infighting … Her… pic.twitter.com/kegoVydxXB — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) April 11, 2025

On 2Way, the Morning Meeting show hosted by ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer said his takeaway was that Kamala was such an atrocious candidate that she wouldn’t win an election for dogcatcher. She was terrible, her staff was bad, and her strategy was bad—everything about the Harris operation reeked of incompetence, much like the Biden White House. Dan Turrentine also agreed that Harris is flawed and that her reported political comeback in California’s gubernatorial race isn’t certain.

Halperin agreed with both men and added that Harris’ major flaw is that she doesn’t like to make difficult decisions under pressure. What’s her message, and how will she sell why she’s the gal to lead California after suffering what arguably is a public career-ending defeat? I doubt she’s learned anything. Her major flaw, which Halperin mentioned, is at the core of competence regarding executive function and leadership. Dear Lord.