So, About That Pro-Life Reporter Who Got Sucker Punched...

The words fail the progressive Left, which is why they’re endorsing wholesale domestic terrorism and the assassination of politicians they don’t like. They don’t know how to act when they lose. They’re torching Tesla dealerships using Molotov cocktails, want Trump assassinated, and are now assaulting reporters in broad daylight.

Advertisement

Savannah Craven, a reporter for Live Action, was punched by Brianna Rivers. Rivers apologized, but then tried to justify her actions. She was provoked. Yeah, well, it’s all on camera, hun. It’s a clear-cut case of assault (via NY Post):

Pro-life journalist Savannah Craven attacked in NYC while asking about Planned Parenthood. The woman she interviewed punched her in the face after learning her views. Savannah needed ER treatment and stitches.



Is pro-abortion culture more violent?pic.twitter.com/gTSz5nTIyI — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 4, 2025

Pro-life journalist Savannah Craven shares video of her right after she was attacked by pro abortion woman.



https://t.co/VOLgvBgUYt — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 4, 2025

The woman who socked a pro-life reporter in the face during a filmed interview offered an apology Saturday — but claimed her “antagonistic” victim goaded her into violence. […] “To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” Rivers wrote in a Facebook post. “She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.” […] The two butted heads during a conversation on the street … about Planned Parenthood and abortion that Craven Antao, 23, was conducting as part of her work for Live Action.

[…] The interview gradually grew sour as Craven Antao routinely interrupted Rivers, claimed women who have undergone abortions were “killing babies” and even laughed at her interview subject, the video showed. Things took a turn when Craven Antao asked whether foster kids should be killed because “they’re not wanted,” and Rivers responded, “Why not?”

That’s what man-on-the-street videos are supposed to do. Also, Rivers could have walked away. When I shot these types of videos for the Media Research Center, we had plenty of people walk away; we were never assaulted. We were told that we’d be arrested if we ventured onto American University’s campus again after this video:

BREAKING: Brianna Rivers, the woman who brutally assaulted pro-life advocate Savannah Craven, has issued a new video blaming Craven for the assault.



Rivers has also launched a new GoFundMe page to make money and cover bail and attorney costs.https://t.co/tQIdFRiZTv pic.twitter.com/fXCLy87kRX — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 9, 2025

Craven isn’t the one in trouble, Ms. Rivers. You are. Who threw the first punch?

Exactly.